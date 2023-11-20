Spain U17 vs Japan U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup last 16

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Spain and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will take on Japan in the Round-of-16 of the U-17 World Cup at the Manahan Stadium on Monday.

Spain topped their group but they were held by Uzbekistan in their final group game. Japan's group was more difficult to navigate as they picked up two wins and a defeat to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Spain are expected to dominate the game but Japan will hope they can spring a surprise in the knockout stage of the competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs Japan kick-off time

Date: November 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: Manahan Stadium

The game between Spain and Japan will be played at the Manahan Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 7 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Spain vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo, Sling TV and FS1 in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain showed their class against the Canada team but huffed and puffed against a ten-man Mali before being held by Uzbekistan. With no fresh injury concerns, they will have to be at their best in the knockout rounds and will field the strongest possible lineup.

"I have plenty of confidence in my team," said Real Madrid midfielder Roberto Martin, after scoring and being chosen as player of the match against Uzbekistan. "We’ve got some incredible players and we’re going to give it our all to win the World Cup."

Spain predicted XI: Jiménez, Merino, Martin, Cuenca, Mesa, Junyent, Bernal, Martín, Huestamendia, Oyono, López.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Abrol, Gonzalez Defenders: Mesa, Munzo, Fort, Cuenca, Mernio, Cubarsi, Martin Midfielders: Junyent, Prim, Martin, Bernal, Hernandez Forwards: Hauestamenda, Guiu, Yanez, Lopez, Oyono, Igao

Japan team news

Japan will also be looking to knock Spain out of the competition with a solid performance in the Round of 16. They have no fresh injury concerns and can field a strong line-up against the Spaniards.

Japan will rely on Rento Takaoka for the goals as the forward is currently the joint-topscorer of the tournament with four goals from three games so far.

Japan predicted XI: Gotō, Shibata, Honda, Tsuchiya, Kosugi, Yada, Nakajima, Satō, Takaoka, Yoshinaga, Inoue.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Goto, Kanbayashi, Pisano Defenders: Matsumoto, Kosugi, Tsuchiya, Honda, Shibata, Nagano, Fuse Midfielders: Yamamoto, Nakajima, Yada, Sato, Yoshinaga, Kawamura Forwards: Michiwaki, Takaoka, Nawata, Tokuda, Inoue

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever fixture between Spain and Japan in the U-17 age category.

