Southampton vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Southampton have won their last 10 home games in all competitions ahead of playing hosts to Huddersfield Town in Saturday's Championship tie at St. Mary's Stadium.
Despite a 21-game unbeaten run in the league, the Saints trail current leaders Leicester City by 11 points, while making it to the fifth round of the FA Cup following Tuesday's 3-0 win over Watford.
Meanwhile, having picked up a 4-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Huddersfield will aim to extend their unbeaten run of four games and further distance themselves from the drop zone.
Southampton vs Huddersfield Town kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET
|Venue:
|St. Mary's Stadium
The Championship match between Southampton and Huddersfield Town will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.
It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 10, in the United States (US).
How to watch Southampton vs Huddersfield Town online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.
Team news & squads
Southampton team news
Russell Martin would revert to a similar line-up from the club's last league game against Rotherham after the Southampton boss rotated his side for the midweek FA Cup replay.
That may also include Sekou Mara relegated to the bench despite bagging a couple of goals against Watford, as Adam Armstrong should return alongside Che Adams and Ryan Fraser in attack
Joe Aribo is still on international duty with Nigeria reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Adams, Fraser.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley
|Defenders:
|Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree
|Midfielders:
|Charles, Downes, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw
|Forwards:
|Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart
Huddersfield Town team news
The Terries' 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday was marred by an injury to Rhys Healey. So Ben Wiles is likely to deputise in midfield.
Bojan Radulovic could continue to lead the line of attack, while Yuta Nakayama, Jack Rudoni and David Kasumu are likely to make the squad.
Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Balker, Lees, Spencer; Matos, Hogg, Wiles; Thomas, Radulovic, Koroma.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nicholls, Maxwell, Chapman
|Defenders:
|Helik, Pearson, Nakayama, Balker, Lees, Headley, Ruffels, Jackson, Edwards, Turton, Spencer
|Midfielders:
|Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Burgzorg, Koroma, Thomas
|Forwards:
|Radulovic, Harratt, Ward, Phillips, Jones
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Southampton and Huddersfield Town across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 25, 2023
|Huddersfield Town 1-1 Southampton
|Championship
|January 4, 2020
|Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town
|FA Cup
|May 12, 2019
|Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town
|Premier League
|December 22, 2018
|Huddersfield Town 1-3 Southampton
|Premier League
|December 23, 2017
|Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town
|Premier League