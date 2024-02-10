Southampton vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Huddersfield Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton have won their last 10 home games in all competitions ahead of playing hosts to Huddersfield Town in Saturday's Championship tie at St. Mary's Stadium.

Despite a 21-game unbeaten run in the league, the Saints trail current leaders Leicester City by 11 points, while making it to the fifth round of the FA Cup following Tuesday's 3-0 win over Watford.

Meanwhile, having picked up a 4-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Huddersfield will aim to extend their unbeaten run of four games and further distance themselves from the drop zone.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Championship match between Southampton and Huddersfield Town will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Southampton vs Huddersfield Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Russell Martin would revert to a similar line-up from the club's last league game against Rotherham after the Southampton boss rotated his side for the midweek FA Cup replay.

That may also include Sekou Mara relegated to the bench despite bagging a couple of goals against Watford, as Adam Armstrong should return alongside Che Adams and Ryan Fraser in attack

Joe Aribo is still on international duty with Nigeria reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Adams, Fraser.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Downes, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart

Huddersfield Town team news

The Terries' 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday was marred by an injury to Rhys Healey. So Ben Wiles is likely to deputise in midfield.

Bojan Radulovic could continue to lead the line of attack, while Yuta Nakayama, Jack Rudoni and David Kasumu are likely to make the squad.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Balker, Lees, Spencer; Matos, Hogg, Wiles; Thomas, Radulovic, Koroma.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Maxwell, Chapman Defenders: Helik, Pearson, Nakayama, Balker, Lees, Headley, Ruffels, Jackson, Edwards, Turton, Spencer Midfielders: Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Burgzorg, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Radulovic, Harratt, Ward, Phillips, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Southampton and Huddersfield Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 25, 2023 Huddersfield Town 1-1 Southampton Championship January 4, 2020 Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town FA Cup May 12, 2019 Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town Premier League December 22, 2018 Huddersfield Town 1-3 Southampton Premier League December 23, 2017 Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town Premier League

