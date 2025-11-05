How to watch today's South Florida vs UTSA NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The South Florida Bulls are all set to host the UTSA Roadrunners in a high-octane American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday in Tampa.

The Bulls have an excellent 6-2 overall and 3-1 AAC record. In the last three games, they recorded dominating wins over Cincinnati (38-20) and Tulane (41-24). However, they are on the back foot after losing out to Memphis (31-34) in their latest clash on October 30. They'll be eager to bounce back against UTSA on home soil.

The Roadrunners have a decent 4-4 overall and 2-2 AAC record. They head into this game on the back of a scintillating 48-26 win over Tulane. In their last three matches, they have lost only once and won the other two. The latest win against Tulane will act as a morale booster when they travel to Tampa on Thursday.

South Florida vs UTSA: Date and kick-off time

The South Florida vs UTSA game will be played on November 6 at the Raymond James Stadium.

Date November 6, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch South Florida vs UTSA on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

South Florida vs UTSA Team News

South Florida Team News

The South Florida starters have no major injuries reported as of now. The camp is monitoring minor knocks as usual.

UTSA Team News

UTSA have no injury reports heading into the game, but they do have some depth concerns at skill positions.