How to watch South Florida vs UConn NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The UConn Huskies (7-0) look to keep their perfect season intact on December 2, 2025, as they hit the road for a showdown at the Yuengling Center against the South Florida Bulls (5-3), riding a red-hot seven-game winning streak into the matchup.

South Florida enters this contest fresh off a dominant 90-58 victory over New Orleans. In that win, Raina Tomasicka stole the spotlight with 21 points and four assists, while Katie Davidson made her presence felt inside, posting 15 points, seven boards, and two blocks.

UConn is also coming off a blowout of its own, a 104-39 dismantling of Xavier. Allie Ziebell led the charge with 16 points and two steals as the Huskies rolled to yet another statement win.

South Florida vs UConn: Date and tip-off time

The Bulls will face off against the Huskies in an exciting NCAAW game on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Date Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Yuengling Center Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch South Florida vs UConn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between South Florida and UConn live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

South Florida vs UConn team news & key performers

South Florida Bulls team news

South Florida heads into this matchup coming off a convincing 90-58 win over New Orleans.

Edyn Battle has been the offensive engine for the Bulls so far this season, averaging 14.2 points per outing. On the sidelines, Michele Woods-Baxter took over interim head coaching duties in October and will now get her first crack at the powerhouse program from Storrs.

UConn Huskies team news

