How to watch South Florida vs Duke NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Blue Devils' November road marathon keeps rolling as they hit stop No. 4 on their five-game away swing, heading to South Florida for a Thursday night showdown. Tipoff from the Yuengling Center is slated for 8 pm on ESPNU.

Duke has had mixed fortunes in Tampa, sporting a 2-1 mark, though last year's pre-holiday stumble, a 65-56 setback against the Bulls, still lingers as a reminder that nothing comes easy on this floor.

South Florida enters at 2-2 and is trying to regain its footing after being steamrolled 94-61 by UCLA over the weekend. The Bulls have taken care of business against LIU (79-72) and FIU (81-56), but their trip to Las Vegas for the WBCA Challenge exposed a few cracks as they dropped both games. Now they return home looking to steady the ship, while Duke arrives trying to keep its road-warrior edge sharp.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Florida vs Duke NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

South Florida vs Duke Date and tip-off time

The Bulls will face off against the Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Date Thursday, November 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Yuengling Center Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch South Florida vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Bulls and Blue Devils live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

South Florida vs Duke team news & key performers

South Florida Bulls team news

L'or Mputu has carved out one of the most quietly impressive streaks in the country, logging at least one offensive board and one made bucket in 29 straight contests, tied for the fifth-longest active run in Division I.

The only USF player to top that in the last 25 years is Courtney Williams, who pieced together a 37-game heater back in 2013-15. And Mputu's not just padding numbers; she's one of only seven DI players since the start of last season to eclipse 1,000 minutes, average eight rebounds a night, and shoot a blistering 58 percent from the field. That’s elite company.

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke enters the matchup riding the momentum of a 71-57 road win over Liberty on Sunday. The Blue Devils sit at 3-2, powered by sophomore standout Toby Fournier, who's putting up 15.6 points per game while knocking down 52 percent of her shots.

Ashlon Jackson is also rounding into form, delivering her sharpest performance of the year with a 16-point showing at Liberty. She's now averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists per contest, giving Duke another steady hand in the backcourt as their offense continues to take shape.