South Carolina Gamecocks 2024 NCAA women's basketball schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA women's basketball games anywhere in the United States.

South Carolina firmly established itself as a powerhouse in women’s basketball last season, closing with an impeccable 38-0 record and securing its second national title in three years. Now, the Gamecocks have a real shot at consecutive championships, especially with much of their core talent intact.

Although they lost standout center Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA Draft, South Carolina’s roster remains formidable. Head coach Dawn Staley has brought in yet another top-tier recruiting class, highlighted by Joyce Edwards, the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

MiLaysia Fulwiley returns after posting averages of 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in the 2023-24 season. Te-Hina Paopao is also back, adding valuable experience to the Gamecocks' backcourt.

For fans looking to keep up with the action, GOAL has everything you need to know, including South Carolina Gamecocks' complete schedule, broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Upcoming South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball fixtures

Date Opponent Time TV Channel Nov 10, 2024 @ NC State 3:00 pm ESPN Nov 14, 2024 vs Coppin St. 7:00 pm ESP+/ SECN+ Nov 17, 2024 vs East Carolina 2:00 pm ESP+/ SECN+ Nov 20, 2024 @ Clemson 5:00 pm ESP2 Nov 24, 2024 @ UCLA 4:00 pm FS1 Nov 28, 2024 @ Iowa St. 1:30 pm FOX Nov 30, 2024 vs Purdue 11:00 am TBD Dec 5, 2024 vs Duke 9:00 pm ESPN Dec 8, 2024 @ TCU 7:00 pm TBD Dec 15, 2024 vs South Florida 2:00 pm SECN Dec 19, 2024 vs Charleston So. 7:00 pm ESP+/ SECN+ Dec 29, 2024 vs Wofford 2:00 pm SECN Jan 2, 2025 @ Missouri 7:00 pm TBD Jan 5, 2025 @ Miss. State 2:00 pm TBD Jan 9, 2025 vs Texas A&M 5:00 pm ESP2 Jan 12, 2025 vs Texas 1:00 pm ESPN Jan 16, 2025 @ Alabama 7:00 pm TBD Jan 19, 2025 vs Oklahoma 3:00 pm TBD Jan 23, 2025 vs LSU 8:00 pm TBD Jan 27, 2025 @ Tennessee 7:00 pm TBD Feb 2, 2025 vs Auburn 12:00 pm SECN Feb 6, 2025 @ Georgia 6:00 pm TBD Feb 9, 2025 @ Texas 2:00 pm TBD Feb 13, 2025 vs Florida 7:00 pm SECN Feb 16, 2025 vs UConn 1:00 pm ABC Feb 20, 2025 vs Arkansas 7:00 pm SECN Feb 23, 2025 @ Vanderbilt 3:00 pm TBD Feb 27, 2025 @ Ole Miss 9:00 pm TBD Mar 2, 2025 vs Kentucky 2:00 pm ESPN

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks women's NCAA basketball games

South Carolina women's basketball games will air on national networks like ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and the SEC Network.

Fans can watch the aforementioned channels across all the major streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, SECN+, ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The SEC Network is accessible nationwide through all major cable, satellite, and streaming services. Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to locate it. You can stream online on this site or via the ESPN App. SEC Network+ comes included with your SEC Network subscription, available through your cable, satellite, or streaming package.

ESPN+ requires a separate subscription that isn't included with your regular TV provider login. You can stream it on the ESPN App across your favorite streaming devices or at ESPN.com.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $6.99 per month (or $69.99 annually) by visiting ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com, or through the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. It’s also offered in The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu with ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu without ads).

If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a VPN.

Channel DTV Stream ($86.99) Fubo Hulu ($82.99) Sling TV ($40) YouTube ($72.99) ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ACC Network + $28 ✓ ✓ + $11 ✓ ACC Network Extra - ✓ ✓ + $11 ✓ Big Ten Network + $15 ✓ ✓ + $11 ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ CBS Sports Network + $15 ✓ ✓ - ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN2 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN3 ✓ + $20 ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPNU + $28 + $8 ✓ + $11 ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SEC Network + $28 + $8 ✓ + $11 ✓ truTV ✓ - ✓ + $6 ✓ USA Network ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ The CW ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓

How to watch the 2024-25 South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball season without cable

Watching college basketball is easier than ever, thanks to an array of live TV streaming services that make it simple to follow your favorite teams. Puzzled with so many options. Don't worry — we’ll guide you through everything you need to know.

Most major college basketball games are available on local or major cable networks, though some smaller conferences and games may be broadcast on college sports or internet sports channels.

Local Networks : CBS, FOX & ABC

: CBS, FOX & ABC Cable Sports Networks : ESPN, FS1, & USA Network

: ESPN, FS1, & USA Network Regional Sports Networks : Fan Duel Sports RSN, NBC Sports RSN, NESN, MSG, & SNY

: Fan Duel Sports RSN, NBC Sports RSN, NESN, MSG, & SNY College Sports Networks : Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, and others

: Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, and others Streaming Sports Networks: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN3, B1G+, SEC Network+

For the most extensive coverage of NCAA basketball, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are our top recommendation. The streamers offer more channels than any other service, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the action.

How to watch 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA women's basketball games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $86.99 per month

Free Trial: Yes (5 Days)

Included channels: ABC, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, SEC Network, TNT and truTV

Missing channels: ACC Network Extra

DIRECTV STREAM is a top pick for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide variety of channels to keep you covered when the South Carolina basketball season gets underway. Opting for the Choice plan or higher ensures access to ABC, Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, and ACC Network Extra. Keep in mind that the ACC Network isn't available with the Entertainment plan. Alongside college sports, fans can dive into NFL, NBA, motorsports, golf and many more sports.

With 91 channels included, DIRECTV STREAM offers a solid lineup featuring popular sports networks such as TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2. It also leads the pack with the most regional sports networks (RSNs) available compared to any other streaming service.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Gamecocks, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA women's basketball games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Elite with Sports Plus

Price: $100 per month

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, and SEC Network

Missing Channels: TNT, truTV

South Carolina Gamecocks basketball supporters will be thrilled with what Fubo has to offer, as it provides all the necessary channels for the upcoming season. You can watch almost every Gamecocks game, as Fubo features ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and SEC Network. While all these channels are available in every Fubo subscription, the ACC Network is automatically included only in the Elite with Sports Plus ($100/month) and Premier plans, not in the Pro ($80/month) plan. However, there are several add-on packages available, giving you flexibility to secure all your channels.

Note:- For those residing in the states listed below, the SEC Network and/or ACC Network are included in your fubo base plan. If you're located outside of these states, you'll need an additional package, either fubo Extra ($7.99/month*) or Sports Plus ($10.99/month*), to access these channels.

Channel In-market States SEC Network Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas ACC Network California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia

Additionally, Fubo boasts an array of other networks, including the Big Ten Network, NHL Network, and NFL Network, among many others. With Fubo, you'll likely have more channels than you know how to handle! To help manage all that content, the service includes unlimited cloud DVR, allowing you to store your recordings indefinitely.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA women's basketball games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, CW Network, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, SEC Network, TNT, and truTV

Hulu + Live TV has a lot to offer this football season, especially for fans looking to catch every Gamecocks game. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll have access to key channels like ABC, CBS, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, CW Network and ACC Network Extra, alongside a robust lineup of 85+ other channels.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA women's basketball games on Sling TV

Price: $51

Important Included Channels: ABC, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, and SEC Network

Missing Channels: CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW Network and truTV

If you're looking to cut costs this football season, Sling TV offers the most budget-friendly option for catching Gamecocks games. Among streaming services, Sling TV is particularly affordable, even if you choose the Sling Orange & Blue combo and add the Sports Extra package. This combination gives you access to all game channels, but you can also select only one of the plans if preferred. However, availability of ABC and other local channels may vary, as Sling Blue doesn't cover all areas.

While Sling TV's package variety is somewhat limited, this is common with lower-cost services. The DVR storage allows for 50 hours, though you can upgrade to 200 hours for an extra $5 per month if more recording space is needed. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

When it comes to customization, Sling TV stands out among streaming services and has all the essential channels for football season. Sling Blue includes ABC (available in select regions) and FS1, while Sling Orange provides ESPN and ESPN2. The ACC Network is available through the Sports Extra add-on. To catch most games, you'd need the Sling Orange & Blue combo plan with the Sports Extra add-on — still a more affordable choice than other streaming options, albeit the absences of The CW and CBS channels is unfortunate.

If you're okay with a smaller channel selection, you can go with either Sling Orange or Sling Blue alone, or skip the add-on, which would save on cost. Sling Orange, for instance, includes ESPN3 and is one of the only ways to stream it, while Sling Blue features NFL Network and USA.

Watch South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA women's basketball Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of South Carolina TV market, another dependable way to watch Gamecocks in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

