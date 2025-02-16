How to watch today's South Carolina vs UConn NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina versus UConn NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

A marquee showdown in women's college basketball is set for Sunday as No. 7 UConn (23-3) heads south to take on No. 4 South Carolina (23-2) in a highly anticipated clash.

South Carolina cruised past Florida in dominant fashion, securing a 101-63 blowout win in their most recent outing. Joyce Edwards stole the show with 28 points, while Te-Hina Paopao stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Meanwhile, UConn made light work of St. John’s, rolling to a 78-40 victory. Azzi Fudd was on fire, pouring in 34 points, snagging two steals, and shooting an impressive 59.09% from the field, including 8-of-14 from beyond the arc.

This rivalry is steeped in history, with both powerhouses boasting elite rosters, masterful coaching, and an insatiable hunger to assert their dominance. Their last meeting on Feb. 11, 2024, saw South Carolina dismantle UConn in an 83-65 statement win, extending their head-to-head winning streak to four. Joyce Edwards led the charge for the Gamecocks, while Paige Bueckers fought to keep the Huskies within striking distance.

South Carolina vs UConn: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, S.C.

How to watch South Carolina vs UConn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Huskies on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

For South Carolina, Joyce Edwards continues to be a dominant presence and could once again be the X-factor in this matchup. The Gamecocks will be without Ashlyn Watkins, but the rest of the squad is fully fit and ready for battle.

UConn Huskies news & key performers

The Huskies will once again rely on their star guard Paige Bueckers, a lethal offensive force who will have South Carolina's top defenders locked in on her every move. Freshman phenom Sarah Strong has been a rising star for UConn, and she'll need to deliver a big performance on the national stage. However, the Huskies will be shorthanded, with Morgan Cheli, Ice Brady, and Ayanna Patterson all sidelined due to injuries, while Caroline Ducharme remains out for the season.