How to watch South Carolina vs Clemson NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Tuesday night, the spotlight shifts to Columbia as the nation's No. 2 powerhouse, South Carolina, rolls out the welcome mat for in-state rival Clemson.

The USC offense may miss JuJu Watkins's star power, but it would be a mistake to write off what the Trojans still have in the tank. Their identity is built on defense and depth, and that hasn’t changed.

Sophomore Kennedy Smith, Kara Dunn after transferring from Georgia Tech, former UCLA standout Londynn Jones, and electric freshman Jazzy Davidson form a backcourt that can suffocate teams for four quarters. They already proved their toughness by grinding out a win over a rugged NC State group on Sunday.

Saturday, though, is a different kind of test. Strength is about to meet strength. South Carolina isn't rolling out a traditional size-first lineup this season. Instead, the Gamecocks are driven by a relentless guard trio. Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Tessa Johnson combined for 50 of the team’s 94 points in a blowout victory over Grand Canyon. They play fast, aggressive, and without hesitation.

The Gamecocks will face off against the Tigers in an exciting NCAAW game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina vs Clemson team news & key performers

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina will be walking a tightrope with roster depth once again. Ashlyn Watkins remains away from the team as she continues to recover from the ACL tear she suffered back in January, and Chloe Kitts is also sidelined for the entire 2025-26 campaign after tearing her right ACL in October. That's two major frontcourt pieces gone before the season even had a chance to settle.

Ahead of Tuesday's rivalry showdown with Clemson, Dawn Staley offered updates on her backcourt, too. Maddy McDaniel did not practice and is not expected to be available. Agot Makeer, on the other hand, was a full participant and is trending toward playing.

This is a roster already operating with no safety net. With Watkins and Kitts shelved, South Carolina is down to 10 active players. In a season this long and physical, every knock, twist or bruise suddenly feels like a flashing warning light. One more injury and Staley isn't rotating, she's patching holes.

Clemson Tigers team news

Senior guard Mia Moore put on a clinic, notching her 14th career double-double after pouring in 20 points and ripping down 11 boards to power Clemson past Mercer, 72–51. Rachael Rose was smooth and efficient in her 99th career start, dropping 16 points on a sharp 7-of-10 shooting night.

Meanwhile, Hannah Kohn and Taylor Johnson-Matthews came out firing from deep, teaming up to knock down seven of the Tigers' 10 triples and stretch the floor all afternoon. And don't overlook Hadley Periman, who dominated the glass with a season-high 10 rebounds — her 18th game hitting double digits on the boards — doing the gritty work that makes wins feel inevitable.