How to watch today's South Carolina vs. NC State Women's NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. NC State Wolfpack Women's NCAA March Madness Final Four game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

A spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship is up for grabs, as the No. 1-seed South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and the No. 3-seed NC State Wolfpack (31-6) face off on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

South Carolina are the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness for the third year in a row, and they are aiming for a second national championship in three years.

They will play in the Final Four for the fourth straight season after beating No. 3-seed Oregon State 70-58 in the Elite Eight to continue their unbeaten season.

NC State women's basketball, meanwhile, are back in the Final Four for the first time in 26 years. The Wolfpack's run to the women's Final Four featured a couple of upsets.

First came in the Sweet 16 with a 77-67 victory over No. 2 seed Stanford before another upset 76-66 triumph over No. 1 seed Texas to clinch their spot in Friday's Final Four in Cleveland.

However, they face yet another uphill battle and will need to upset the undefeated Gamecocks to compete for a national championship title.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's South Carolina Gamecocks vs. NC State Wolfpack Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

South Carolina vs. NC State tip-off time & stadium

The Gamecocks will face off against the Wolfpack this Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The tip-off of this high-voltage Women's NCAA Final Four match is set at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

Date Friday, April 5, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch the South Carolina vs NC State NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness Final Four between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the NC State Wolfpack can watch the game live on ESPN.

To stream the game, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial offer that you can use to watch NCAA women's basketball online free. Their current promo also saves you $20 off your first month, with pricing starting from just $59.99/month after your free trial is up.

South Carolina vs. NC State Team News and Key Performers

South Carolina Gamecocks Team News

Three players scored in double digits for the Gamecocks in the Elite Eight win over Oregon State as the team extended their winning streak to 36 games.

South Carolina are led by 6'7 senior center Kamilla Cardoso, a second-team AP All-American, who is averaging 14.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.5 blocks per game, which leads the country in that category as well, and shoots an efficient 58.9 percent from the field.

Sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins is another interior force and provides a similar skillset on the paint, averaging 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

South Carolina's second-leading scorer, freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, makes impact off the bench and averages 11.9 points in just 18.5 minutes per game.

On the perimeter, senior guard Te-Hina Paopao leads the NCAA with 46.3 percent 3-point shooting.

NC State Wolfpack Team News

Former Gamecock Saniya Rivers will face her old team on Friday. After an unsuccessful freshman 2021-22 season, she entered the portal and left for the Wolfpack.

Rivers has excelled at NC State and was named first-team All-ACC this season after averaging 12.7 PPG and 6.2 RPG in 34 starts.

As a sophomore last season, she was named the ACC Sixth Player of the Year.

Rivers is joined in the backcourt by fellow first-team All-ACC selection Aziaha James, who is the Wolfpack's leading scorer at 16.7 PPG.

James and Rivers pace a group of five players all averaging double figures in scoring for NC State.

Forward Mimi Collins is averaging 10.7 PPG and 6.2 RPG, center River Baldwin scores 10.6 PPG and grabs 6.9 boards a game and guard Madison Hayes averages 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. Guard Zoe Brooks scored 8.9 points per game off the bench.

Head-to-Head Records

These two teams have faced each other 32 times previously with the Wolfpack boasting a 20-12 record. However, South Carolina won the last matchup 66-57 on November 9, 2021.