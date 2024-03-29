How to watch today's South Carolina vs. Indiana Women's NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (26-5) will face the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) in the Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 on Friday at MVP Arena.

The Gamecocks are in the Sweet 16 for the 10th straight time in the Albany 1 region, having breezed through their first two rounds, sweeping aside No. 16 Presbyterian and No. 8 North Carolina with ease.

Indiana women's basketball, meanwhile, have advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third time in four seasons, taking down No. 5 Oklahoma in a narrow 75-68 victory on Monday. In the first round, Indiana smashed No. 13 Fairfield by 33 points.

However, the Hoosiers face one of the most difficult draws in the NCAA tournament's second weekend. Whoever wins this tie advances to play the winner of the No. 2 Notre Dame vs No. 3 Oregon State game in the Elite 8.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

South Carolina vs. Indiana tip-off time & stadium

The Gamecocks will face off against the Hoosiers this Friday, March 29, 2024, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT.

Date Friday, March 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT Venue MVP Arena Location Albany, New York

How to watch the South Carolina vs Indiana NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Indiana Hoosiers can watch the game live on ESPN.

To stream the game, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial offer that you can use to watch NCAA women's basketball online free. Their current promo also saves you $20 off your first month, with pricing starting from just $59.99/month after your free trial is up.

South Carolina vs. Indiana Team News and Key Performers

South Carolina Gamecocks Team News

South Carolina are led by 6'7 senior center Kamilla Cardoso, a second-team AP All-American, who is averaging 13.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.6 blocks per game, and shoots an efficient 58.4 percent from the field.

Sophomore Ashlyn Watkins is another interior force and provides a similar skillset on the paint, averaging 9.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

South Carolina's second-leading scorer, freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, makes impact off the bench and averages 12.2 points in just 18.9 minutes per game. She remarkably led the Gamecocks with 24 points in just 17 minutes in the SEC Championship game against LSU.

On the perimeter, senior guard Te-Hina Paopao leads the NCAA with 47.6 percent 3-point shooting.

Indiana Hoosiers Team News

Indiana Hoosiers are headlined by the talents of MacKenzie Holmes, who is averaging 20 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 1.4 assists per game.

Sara Scalia is close behind with 16.4 PPG, 3.7 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists. On the other end, She's averaging 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.

Chloe Moore-McNeil, Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish are other shooting options, all of whom boast double digit scoring numbers.

Head-to-Head Records

South Carolina have won three of five contests with Indiana all-time, but the Hoosiers have claimed the past two, including a 71-57 victory in 2019.