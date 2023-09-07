Slovenia vs Northern Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Slovenia and N. Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovenia and Northern Ireland will be looking to return to winning ways when they clash in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Thursday.

Opening their Group H run with wins over Kazakhstan and San Marino, Matjak Kek's men would go on to lose 2-0 to Finland before last picking up a point from the 1-1 draw with Denmark.

On the other hand, getting off with a 2-0 win over San Marino, Michael O'Neill's side have not scored a single goal in the three consecutive solitary-goal defeats against Finland, Denmark and Kazakhstan.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Stozice Stadium

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Slovenia and Northern Ireland will be played at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

It will kick off at 2:45pm EDT on September 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Slovenia vs N. Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream online live through fuboTV and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Slovenia team news

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is the captain, while RB Leipzig forward striker Benjamin Sesko looks to add to the six international goals he bagged from 21 caps.

Vanja Drkusic will look for his second international appearance, while Aljosa Matko looks to make his debut for the Slovenians.

Slovenia possible XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Belec, Vidovsek Defenders: Stojanovic, Bijol, Balkovec, Blazic, Karnicnik, Brekalo, Janza, Drkusic Midfielders: Kurtic, Verbic, Lovric, Gnezda Cerin, Gorenc Stankovic, Elsnik Forwards: Sporar, Sesko, Zahovic, Celar, Mlakar, Vipotnik, Matko

Northern Ireland team news

Having signed a new Manchester United contract, Jonny Evans is set for his 102nd appearance with Northern Ireland, to be joined by Paddy McNair at the heart of the defence.

There should be starts for the likes of George Saville and Jordan Thompson, with fellow Championship players Daniel Ballard, Traj Hume and Shea Charles also in the squad.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Evans, Cathcart; Hume, McCann, Charles, Saville, Thompson; Price, Charles

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Southwood Defenders: Evans, Cathcart, McNair, Ballard, Brown, Hume Midfielders: Saville, Whyte, Thompson, McCann, S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Smyth, Kennedy, Lyons Forwards: Magennis, Washington, Lavery, D. Charles, Taylor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 28, 2016 Northern Ireland 1-0 Slovenia International friendly Mar 29, 2011 Northern Ireland 0-0 Slovenia European Championship Qualifiers Sep 3, 2010 Slovenia 0-1 Northern Ireland European Championship Qualifiers Apr 1, 2009 Northern Ireland 1-0 Slovenia UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Oct 11, 2008 Slovenia 2-0 Northern Ireland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

