How to watch today's Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City are on the road as they are set to face Slovan Bratislava at Stadion Tehelne pole in a Champions League league phase game on Tuesday.

It's the hosts suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Celtic in their maiden match in the European top flight, while Pep Guardiola's men will aim for a win after playing out a goalless draw with Inter on matchday one.

How to watch Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City will be available to stream online live on Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Tehelne pole

The UEFA Champions League match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City will be played at Stadion Tehelne pole in Bratislava, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, October 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Slovan Bratislava team news

With Kenan Bajric unlikely to be available for selection after missing last Friday's 4-2 league win over Zemplin Michalovce, Kevin Wimmer is in line to continue at the back alongside Jurij Medvedev at left-back.

Lukas Pauschek is sidelined through injury, while Danylo Ihnatenko will be pushing for a start after returning as a substitute last time out.

Marko Tolic and David Strelec should be involved going forward, with Vladimir Weiss Jr. leading the line.

Slovan Bratislava possible XI: Takac; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev; Kucka, Ihnatenko, Tolic; Barseghyan, Strelec, Weiss Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mikolas, Trnovsky, Hrdina, Takac Defenders: Voet, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev, Vojtko, Blackman Midfielders: Weiss Jr., Tolic, Barseghyan, Mustafic, Mustafic, Kucka, Szoke, Ihnatenko, Savvidis Forwards: Isaac, Strelec, Marcelli, Mak, Sharani, Metsoko

Manchester City team news

Rodri is reportedly ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. With Matheus Nunes likely to join Mateo Kovacic in the middle, Rico Lewis can start on the right side of defense.

Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to be risked due to a groin injury, allowing Phil Foden to slot in at the number 10 position, with Savinho and Jeremy Doku on the flanks.

Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb will miss out through injuries.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City face each other across all competitions.

