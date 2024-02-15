Sling TV vs. DirecTV: Which is the best option for you?

GOAL breaks down live TV streaming services Sling TV and DirecTV to help you decide which one is best for you

The little guy vs the big guy - this is the showdown between popular live streaming services Sling TV and DirecTV. If these are two options you're considering, in this guide, GOAL takes a deep dive into Sling TV and DirecTV side by side when it comes to pricing, similarities, differences, and more.

Sling TV vs. DirecTV

Sling TV is widely considered the best value live streaming service for sports fans, Sling represents lean, cost-efficient, flexible internet streaming. It offers an alternative to traditional cable TV and has three color-coded subscription packages: Orange, Blue, and a combined subscription.

DirecTV is a heavyweight in TV streaming. Its subscriptions are expensive, but it has premium service features to back it up, and you can choose DirecTV Stream or DirecTV's satellite service. We’re talking 250+ channels across its subscriptions, including regional sports networks and local channels. So Whether you're looking for Cartoon Network, Fox News, HBO Max, or Disney Channel, DirecTV has you covered.

Here's a brief overview of Sling TV and DirecTV compared:

Sling TV DirecTV Starting Monthly price $40.00 $69.99 DVR 50 hours Unlimited Simultaneous streams 1-3 Unlimited at home, 3 outside home 4k picture quality No Yes Number of live channels 32 - 40 75 - 150+ On-demand library Yes Yes Channel add-ons Yes Yes

Sling TV vs. DirecTV channels

Sling TV

Sling TV's highest package (Sling Orange + Blue) features 40 channels, while DirecTV packages can feature anywhere between 75 to 150+ channels. DirecTV boasts an incredible amount of channels, significantly higher than Sling TV, their channel line-up also features top networks like the Hallmark Channel, Cartoon Network, and Univision.

Here's a breakdown of each subscription plan and its channel count:

Service Subscription plan Channels Sling TV Orange 32+ Blue 42+ Orange + Blue 46+ DirecTV Entertainment 75+ Choice 105+ Ultimate 140+ Premier 150+

Which popular channels do Sling TV and DirecTV have?

DirecTV

Sling TV and DirecTV do actually share a fair few channels in both of their channel lineups. You'll need to look closely at Sling TV's individual packages and add-ons for specific channels, for example the Hallmark Channel comes at an additional $6.00 per month.

Both live streaming services can give you access to:

CNN

Disney Channel

ESPN

Food Network

FOX News

Hallmark Channel

HGTV

Lifetime

MSNBC

TBS

TNT

USA

What premium channels do Sling TV and DirecTV have?

Sling TV

The DirecTV Premier package will give you access to all the most premium channels available, like Max and Paramount+, giving you the perfect cover-all entertainment streaming package.

Sling TV lacks its premium channels offering and doesn't carry Max or CINEMAX at all. However, a few premium channels are available at an extra monthly cost.

Channel Sling TV price DirecTV price Paramount+ with SHOWTIME $10.00/month $11.00/month Max Not available Included with Premier Package or $15.99/month CINEMAX Not available $11.00/month STARZ $9.00/month $11.00/month MGM+ $5.00/month $6.00/month

What sports channels do Sling TV and DirecTV have?

DirecTV

DirecTV covers a large range of popular sports channels like NBC Sports, CBS, Fox (Bally Sports), AT&T Sports, and Longhorn Network. However, it’s worth noting that which regional networks are available through DirecTV is dependent on where you live, so you should check out what’s on in your area through the website using your ZIP Code.

Sling's channel lineup is a fragment of what DirecTV can offer, no amount of add-ons can disguise that. But it does offer your essentials. To get all of Sling's sports networks, you’ll require a combined Orange + Blue subscription, which is a spanner in the works for those wanting just Orange or Blue.

Here's a list of all the sports channels both Sling TV and DirecTV have to offer:

Service Sports channels Sling TV ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FS2, RedZone, NBA TV, NFL Network, NBCSN, NHL, Tennis Channel, TBS, TNT, and Stadium. DirecTV ACCN, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNews, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MSG, MSG+, NBCSN, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, and Tennis Channel.

So, Sling TV or DirecTV?

DirecTV snatches the first-place win. But, as we said at the start, both services have their merits. Ultimately, they offer a different kind of service, so which is right for you, depends on what’s important to your viewing experience.

DirecTV has one of the deepest channel line-ups on the market, with extensive RSN coverage, DVR capabilities, simultaneous streams, 4k viewing, a 2-year price guarantee, smart device features, and great rewards for new subscribers. The streaming service is also unique because it offers both a satellite TV and internet streaming service called DirecTV Stream. So, if you’re looking for a comprehensive base subscription, with all the trimmings pre-arranged, DirecTV is the one for you.

However, if you’re working on a budget, we’d steer clear of DirecTV and head over to Sling. All subscriptions are under $60/month and come as a rolling membership. If you want cost-effective, flexible viewing, Sling TV is the one for you.

FAQ’s

Sling

Can I switch between Sling packages?

Yes, Sling TV subscriptions are rolling monthly contracts. You can cancel at the end of a billing cycle and start a new one or sign up for the combined Orange + Blue subscription to get the most out of the service.

Should I get a DirecTV satellite or a Stream?

The Satellite service is best for those living in more rural areas, with inconsistent internet connection. DirecTV Stream is the better option if you have reliable, high-speed internet.

What’s the difference between Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

In summary, Orange is the most stripped down, with around 30 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Blue has just over 40, including FOX networks and local NBC and ABC channels if they’re available.

The two subscriptions can be combined with the more expensive package Sling Orange + Blue, which gets you all the channels and features of each subscription for $60 a month.