Sling TV vs. DirecTV: Which is the best option for you?

The little guy vs the big guy - this is the showdown between popular live streaming services Sling TV and DirecTV. If these are two options you're considering, in this guide, GOAL takes a deep dive into Sling TV and DirecTV side by side when it comes to pricing, similarities, differences, and more.
Sling TV vs. DirecTV
Sling TV is widely considered the best value live streaming service for sports fans, Sling represents lean, cost-efficient, flexible internet streaming. It offers an alternative to traditional cable TV and has three color-coded subscription packages: Orange, Blue, and a combined subscription.
DirecTV is a heavyweight in TV streaming. Its subscriptions are expensive, but it has premium service features to back it up, and you can choose DirecTV Stream or DirecTV's satellite service. We’re talking 250+ channels across its subscriptions, including regional sports networks and local channels. So Whether you're looking for Cartoon Network, Fox News, HBO Max, or Disney Channel, DirecTV has you covered.
Here's a brief overview of Sling TV and DirecTV compared:
|Sling TV
|DirecTV
|Starting Monthly price
|$40.00
|$69.99
|DVR
|50 hours
|Unlimited
|Simultaneous streams
|1-3
|Unlimited at home, 3 outside home
|4k picture quality
|No
|Yes
|Number of live channels
|32 - 40
|75 - 150+
|On-demand library
|Yes
|Yes
|Channel add-ons
|Yes
|Yes
Sling TV vs. DirecTV channelsSling TV
Sling TV's highest package (Sling Orange + Blue) features 40 channels, while DirecTV packages can feature anywhere between 75 to 150+ channels. DirecTV boasts an incredible amount of channels, significantly higher than Sling TV, their channel line-up also features top networks like the Hallmark Channel, Cartoon Network, and Univision.
Here's a breakdown of each subscription plan and its channel count:
|Service
|Subscription plan
|Channels
|Sling TV
|Orange
|32+
|Blue
|42+
|Orange + Blue
|46+
|DirecTV
|Entertainment
|75+
|Choice
|105+
|Ultimate
|140+
|Premier
|150+
Which popular channels do Sling TV and DirecTV have?DirecTV
Sling TV and DirecTV do actually share a fair few channels in both of their channel lineups. You'll need to look closely at Sling TV's individual packages and add-ons for specific channels, for example the Hallmark Channel comes at an additional $6.00 per month.
Both live streaming services can give you access to:
- CNN
- Disney Channel
- ESPN
- Food Network
- FOX News
- Hallmark Channel
- HGTV
- Lifetime
- MSNBC
- TBS
- TNT
- USA
What premium channels do Sling TV and DirecTV have?Sling TV
The DirecTV Premier package will give you access to all the most premium channels available, like Max and Paramount+, giving you the perfect cover-all entertainment streaming package.
Sling TV lacks its premium channels offering and doesn't carry Max or CINEMAX at all. However, a few premium channels are available at an extra monthly cost.
|Channel
|Sling TV price
|DirecTV price
|Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
|$10.00/month
|$11.00/month
|Max
|Not available
|Included with Premier Package or $15.99/month
|CINEMAX
|Not available
|$11.00/month
|STARZ
|$9.00/month
|$11.00/month
|MGM+
|$5.00/month
|$6.00/month
What sports channels do Sling TV and DirecTV have?DirecTV
DirecTV covers a large range of popular sports channels like NBC Sports, CBS, Fox (Bally Sports), AT&T Sports, and Longhorn Network. However, it’s worth noting that which regional networks are available through DirecTV is dependent on where you live, so you should check out what’s on in your area through the website using your ZIP Code.
Sling's channel lineup is a fragment of what DirecTV can offer, no amount of add-ons can disguise that. But it does offer your essentials. To get all of Sling's sports networks, you’ll require a combined Orange + Blue subscription, which is a spanner in the works for those wanting just Orange or Blue.
Here's a list of all the sports channels both Sling TV and DirecTV have to offer:
|Service
|Sports channels
|Sling TV
|ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FS2, RedZone, NBA TV, NFL Network, NBCSN, NHL, Tennis Channel, TBS, TNT, and Stadium.
|DirecTV
|ACCN, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNews, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MSG, MSG+, NBCSN, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, and Tennis Channel.
So, Sling TV or DirecTV?
DirecTV snatches the first-place win. But, as we said at the start, both services have their merits. Ultimately, they offer a different kind of service, so which is right for you, depends on what’s important to your viewing experience.
DirecTV has one of the deepest channel line-ups on the market, with extensive RSN coverage, DVR capabilities, simultaneous streams, 4k viewing, a 2-year price guarantee, smart device features, and great rewards for new subscribers. The streaming service is also unique because it offers both a satellite TV and internet streaming service called DirecTV Stream. So, if you’re looking for a comprehensive base subscription, with all the trimmings pre-arranged, DirecTV is the one for you.
However, if you’re working on a budget, we’d steer clear of DirecTV and head over to Sling. All subscriptions are under $60/month and come as a rolling membership. If you want cost-effective, flexible viewing, Sling TV is the one for you.
FAQ’sSling
Can I switch between Sling packages?
Yes, Sling TV subscriptions are rolling monthly contracts. You can cancel at the end of a billing cycle and start a new one or sign up for the combined Orange + Blue subscription to get the most out of the service.
Should I get a DirecTV satellite or a Stream?
The Satellite service is best for those living in more rural areas, with inconsistent internet connection. DirecTV Stream is the better option if you have reliable, high-speed internet.
What’s the difference between Sling Orange and Sling Blue?
In summary, Orange is the most stripped down, with around 30 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Blue has just over 40, including FOX networks and local NBC and ABC channels if they’re available.
The two subscriptions can be combined with the more expensive package Sling Orange + Blue, which gets you all the channels and features of each subscription for $60 a month.