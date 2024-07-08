Bethany-May Rowe

Freelance Content Writer

Born and raised in Leeds, I've been a freelance writer for Goal.com since June 2023. I write on a variety of topics but football, particularly women's football, has a special place in my heart. I love to play myself and I'm currently the 1st team coach for the Leeds Hyde Park Women's+ team.

Aside from content writing, I'm a playwright and a poet. My poem 'A Conglomerate Emergency with Incremental Effect' was shortlisted for the Aesthetica Creative Writing award in 2023 and was published in the competition anthology. I also create interactive narrative games using Twine software for fun (it's cooler than it sounds, I swear).

I've just completed my masters qualification in creative writing from the University of Oxford and look forward to bringing everything I've learned to my practice. I love that I get to write every day. It's a wonderful job.