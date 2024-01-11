Sivasspor vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Turkish Super Lig match between Sivasspor and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will be looking to keep the pressure on Fenerbahce in the race for the Super Lig title when the Lions travel to Sivas to take on Sivasspor on Thursday.

Following the goalless draw against Fenerbahce, Gala will be looking to build on their 3-0 win over Konyaspor, while mid-table Sivasspor aim for their third straight win in the league after getting the better of the likes of Istanbulspor and Kayserispor.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sivasspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: New Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium

The Turkish Super Lig match between Sivasspor and Galatasaray will be played at the New Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas, Turkey.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on January 11 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sivasspor vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sivasspor team news

The hosts will be missing Ahmed Musa and Clinton N'Jie as the attacking duo are on international duty with Nigeria and Cameroon, respectively, at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Moreover, Rey Manaj is suspended for the game as the former Barcelona man accumulated his fourth yellow card in the win over Kayserispor. So Modou Barrow or Bengali-Fode Koita will be required to fill in upfront.

Sivasspor possible XI: Vural; Okumus, Osmanpasa, Camara, Ciftci; Arslan, Charisis; Gokay, Saiz, Barrow; Koita.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vural, Erenturk, Yildirim Defenders: Appindangoye, Poungouras, Camara, Osmanpasa, Alayrak, Ciftci, Erdal, Paluli, Okumus Midfielders: Konak, Keita, Charisis, Kvet, Parmak, Arslan, Rodrigues, Barrow, Bassan, Kapacak, Gokay Forwards: Saiz, Dursun, Koita

Galatasaray team news

At a time Sergio Oliviera is sidelined with a muscle injury, Mauro Icardi will continue to miss out on account of a facial fracture the Argentine suffered in the latest Istanbul derby.

Baris Alper Yilmaz is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Hakim Ziyech and Cedric Bakambu are set to represent Morocco and DR Congo respectively at the AFCON.

However, Wilfried Zaha is available at the club as he was not called up by Ivory Coast manager Jean-Louis Gasset.

Lucas Torreira and Sacha Boey are back from their bans, while Colombian forward Davinson Sanchez is also available for selection after overcoming a fitness issue.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Bardakci, Karatas; Demirbay, Torreira; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Dervisoglu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Sanchez, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete Forwards: Mertens, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sivasspor and Galatasaray across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 20, 2023 Galatasaray 2-0 Sivasspor Super Lig December 29, 2022 Sivasspor 1-2 Galatasaray Super Lig May 1, 2022 Galatasaray 2-3 Sivasspor Super Lig December 13, 2021 Sivasspor 1-0 Galatasaray Super Lig March 7, 2021 Galatasaray 2-2 Sivasspor Super Lig

