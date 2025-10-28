How to watch today's San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 2025 NHL Frozen Frenzy rolls on Tuesday night, with the Los Angeles Kings making the trip to SAP Center to meet the San Jose Sharks.

The Kings stumbled out of the gate this season, dropping five of their first six games and searching for consistency. But over the past week and a half, they've started to find their footing, going 3-0-1 during a stretch of road-heavy hockey. Remarkably, six of their first 10 matchups have needed overtime to settle things—never a dull moment with this group.

On Sunday, L.A. earned a steady 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Just 24 hours earlier, they fell 5-4 in a shootout in Nashville despite pumping 40 shots on goal. Against Chicago, the script flipped—only 22 shots, but plenty of quality and efficiency.

San Jose’s story isn’t far off, but their early struggles dug a deeper hole. The Sharks opened the season with six straight losses, searching for rhythm and identity. Since then, though, they’ve shown some bite, going 2-1-0 with a pair of wild 6-5 overtime victories on the road.

Last Sunday offered more chaos: San Jose coughed up a 5-3 lead before Macklin Celebrini stole it in overtime with his sixth tally of the young season. Celebrini wasn't alone—he added two helpers for a three-point night, while William Eklund chipped in with two goals and an assist of his own.

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Sharks will take on the Kings in an exciting NHL game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at SAP Center at San Jose, California.

Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue SAP Center at San Jose Location California, USA

How to watch San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings team news

San Jose Sharks team news

Macklin Celebrini has been nothing short of electric. Through nine games, the 18-year-old phenom has racked up six goals and nine assists, driving the Sharks to a respectable 3.22 goals per game (14th in the NHL). Their power play has also been a legitimate weapon, converting 9 of 32 tries (tied for 6th). On the blue line, Shakir Mukhamadullin remains on injured reserve, while John Klingberg and Nick Leddy are both considered day-to-day.

In the crease, San Jose has leaned on Yaroslav Askarov recently, though it’s been a rough go. The young netminder sits at 1-3-1 with a 4.79 GAA and an .855 save percentage. Alex Nedeljkovic hasn’t fared much better at 1-2-1 with a 4.00 GAA and an .874 save percentage.

Also listed as day-to-day for the Sharks: Nick Leddy, John Klingberg, and Adam Gaudette.

Los Angeles Kings team news

Darcy Kuemper is expected to get the nod in net Tuesday night. The veteran has opened the season at 2-2-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage, while backup Anton Forsberg has posted a 2-1-1 mark alongside a 3.19 GAA and .894 save percentage.

Offensively, the Kings are still working to find that extra gear. They’re averaging 2.80 goals per night (23rd in the league) and have gone 6-for-28 on the power play (tied for 15th). Adrian Kempe has been the tone-setter to this point, collecting five goals and eight helpers across his first 10 games. Meanwhile, Warren Foegele (1 goal) is questionable for Tuesday’s contest, though the rest of the lineup appears ready to roll.

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record