Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to register their fifth straight win in all competitions when they take on Sevilla in Saturday's La Liga game at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will also aim to widen the gap between themselves and the chasing pack from atop the league standings after last beating Osasuna 4-0, while Sevilla hunt for their third win across all competitions.

The hosts were last involved in a 2-2 draw with Rayo Vallecano in the domestic circuit, with the spotlight also following Sergio Ramos - on his second stint with his boyhood club - turning up against the side he represented between 2005 and 2021.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

The Spanish Primera Division match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on October 21 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Marko Dmitrovic, Mariano Diaz, Erik Lamela and Alfonso Pastor are among the list of absentees for the hosts, while Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou have returned from injuries but are unlikely to make the XI.

Ivan Rakitic is likely to feature ahead of Fernando in midfield, with Lucas Ocampos, Ramos and Jesus Navas also looking to start on Saturday, while Youssef En-Nesyri should continue up front.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Navas, Bade, Ramos, Pedrosa; Rakitic, Sow; Ocampos, Suso, Lukebakio; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland Defenders: Bade, Nianzou, Marcao, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Fernando, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj Forwards: En-Nesyri, Mir, Ocampos, Suso, Lukebakio

Real Madrid team news

Ancelotti is expecting to have the likes of David Alaba and Vinicius Junior available for selection, although Arda Guler would need some more time to attain full fitness.

Andriy Lunin, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois make up for the list of injuries at the club, while Nacho is out suspended.

As Joselu is set to continue up front, and Toni Kroos set to partner Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in the middle, Eduardo Camavinga would be looking at a deeper defensive role against Sevilla.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 27, 2023 Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga Oct 22, 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla La Liga Apr 17, 2022 Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid La Liga Nov 28, 2021 Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla La Liga May 9, 2021 Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla La Liga

Useful links