Sevilla vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sevilla face a must-win situation in Group B of the Champions League as they play host to PSV at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday.

Diego Alonso, who replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar, had little time to settle in before facing Arsenal. Rojiblancos lost the game 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and see themselves at the bottom of the cluster.

On the other hand, Peter Bosz's men will hold the Europa League holders to task as PSV aim for back-to-back European wins after last beating Lens 1-0.

Sevilla vs PSV kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm ET Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET on November 29 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sevilla vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Jesus Navas and Sergio Ramos were both sent off in the recent 2-1 league loss at Real Sociedad, while Loic Bade was forced off with an injury.

Although Navas and Ramos' domestic bans will not be applicable here, Bade's unavailability will remain a doubt. And with Marcao also uncertain with a muscular problem, Tanguy Nianzou may be called in at the back.

There are a few injury absentees, too, in Orjan Nyland, Erik Lamela, Suso and Alfonso Pastor. Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic should hence continue to deputise for Nyland.

Sevilla possible XI: Dmitrovic; Navas, Nianzou, Ramos, Acuna; Soumare, Sow, Fernando; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic Defenders: Bade, Nianzou, Marcao, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Fernando, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj Forwards: En-Nesyri, Mir, Mariano, Ocampos, Lukebakio

PSV team news

Olivier Boscagli and Ramalho are both a booking away from a continental ban. With Ramalho suffering a knock in the 3-0 win over Twente, Boscagli may be required to start on Wednesday.

Southampton loanee Armel Bella-Kotchap continues to remain sidelined, but Mauro Junior and Noa Lang were back from their respective knocks to make it to the bench at the weekend.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Obispo, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten, Til; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Oppegard, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Lang, Bakayoko, Lozano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 4, 2023 PSV 2-2 Sevilla UEFA Champions League February 22, 2023 PSV 2-0 Sevilla UEFA Europa League February 17, 2023 Sevilla 3-0 PSV UEFA Europa League

