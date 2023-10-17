Serbia vs Montenegro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Serbia and Montenegro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serbia will be hoping to beat Hungary to the top of Group G standings as they prepare to host Montenegro up next in the Euro qualifiers on Tuesday.

Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace as Serbia beat Montenegro in the away fixture back in March 2023 but since then, Tuesday's hosts have only managed one win in four qualifiers. This has allowed Hungary to become the current group leaders with 13 points from five matches, as opposed to the Serbians' 10 points from six games.

Montenegro's two wins in this group so far have come against Bulgaria who are currently at the bottom of the table. Those are the only two wins they have managed in their last 10 games across all competitions, including friendlies. Anything other than a defeat would be a great result for the visitors.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Serbia vs Montenegro kick-off time

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EDT Venue: Red Star Stadium

The game between Serbia and Montenegro will be played at the Red Star Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 2.45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Serbia vs Montenegro online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, ViX+ and Fox Soccer Plus in the United States. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Serbia team news

Serbia is likely to stick with their 3-4-3 formation, although some alterations in personnel by Stojkovic could be anticipated.

In a somewhat unexpected move, Dusan Tadic did not feature in the starting lineup against Hungary and was only introduced during halftime. He is anticipated in the starting eleven for this game.

Dusan Vlahovic, who scored twice when these two teams met earlier in the qualifiers, chose to stay at his club to continue recovering from his injury.

Serbia predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Terzic, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic; Duricic, Tadic, Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Petrovic, Radunovic Defenders: Gudelj, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Mladenovic, Veljkovic, Erakovic, Terzic, Babic Midfielders: Tadic, Kostic, Milinkovic-Savic, Maksimovic, Djuricic, Radonjic, Lukic, Zivkovic, Gacinovic, Ilic, Samardzic Forwards: Mitrovic, Ratkov

Montenegro team news

Montenegro will be missing Igor Vujacic due to his red card suspension after two bookable offenses against Bulgaria last month. In his place, Zarko Tomasevic is expected to step into the defensive role.

Montenegro stands as the team with the second-lowest number of goals in Group G. Nikola Krstovic and Stevan Jovetic will need to deliver in the final third for the team to stand any chance of troubling the Serbian defence.

Montenegro predicted XI: Mijatovic; Tomasevic, Savic, Sipcic; Marusic, Vukcevic, Jankovic, Bakic, Loncar; Krstovic, Jovetic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mijatovic, Petkovic, Licina Defenders: Savic, Tomasevic, Marusic, Radunovic, Vukcevic, Milovic, Tucic, Rubezic Midfielders: Jovovic, Jankovic, Kosovic, Bakic, Vukcevic, Raickovic, Loncar, Camaj, Radulovic, Kuc, Bubanja Forwards: Jovetic, Mugosa, Osmajic, Krstovic, Bakic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Montenegro 0-2 Serbia Euro qualifier November 2018 Serbia 2- 1 Montenegro Nations League October 2018 Montenegro 0-2 Serbia Nations League

