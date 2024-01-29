Senegal vs Ivory Coast: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Ivory Coast, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Senegal will take on Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round-of-16 fixture at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Monday.

The defending champions won all three games in the group stage and conceded one goal so far in the competition. They will be confident of getting a win over the hosts to make further progress.

Ivory Coast began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau but lost the second and third group fixtures. They were able to sneak into the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams after having sacked the head coach due to back-to-back defeats.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast kick-off time

Date: January 29. 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Charles Konan Banny Stadium

The match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Senegal vs Ivory Coast online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be made available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Senegal team news

Marseille's Pape Gueye had to exit the field due to injury in Senegal's 2-0 victory over Guinea. His availability for the upcoming match is doubtful.

Attacker Abdallah Sima is ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to a thigh injury. This likely implies that Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo will take on the lead role, supported by Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr on the flanks.

Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Jakobs; P.M Sarr, Gueye, Camara; I Sarr, H Diallo, Mane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Diaw, Dieng Defenders: Sabaly, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diallo, Mendy, Ndiaye, Seck, Ballo-Toure, Jakobs Midfielders: Camara, Sarr, Diatta, Kouyate, Gueye, Mendy, Ciss, Gueye Forwards: Jackson, Dia, Mane, Diallo, Ndiaye, Sarr

Ivory Coast team news

With a new coach taking charge, changes are anticipated for the hosts in this match. However, Sebastian Haller is expected to remain unavailable, having yet to feature in the competition due to an ankle injury.

Serge Aurier aims to reclaim his spot in the starting 11 after being an unused substitute against Equatorial Guinea. Meanwhile, Nicolas Pepe may find himself on the bench following a subpar performance in the last match.

Ivory Coast predicted XI: Fofana; Aurier, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; S Fofana, Sangare, Kessie; Kouame, Krasso, Boga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fofana, Ayayi, Sangare Defenders: Diomande, Konan, Singo, Kossounou, Boly, Aurier, Ndicka, Diallo Midfielders: Seri, S. Fofana, Kessie, Sangare, Doumbia, Lazare Forwards: Bamba, Konate, Krasso, Boga, Diakite, Gradel, Pepe, Kouame, Haller, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/15/23 Côte d'Ivoire 0 - 1 Senegal Africa Nations Championship 11/17/13 Senegal 1 - 1 Côte d'Ivoire World Cup qualifier 10/12/13 Côte d'Ivoire 3 - 1 Senegal World Cup qualifier 10/14/12 Senegal 0 - 2 Côte d'Ivoire Africa Cup of Nations

