How to watch today's Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Ottawa Senators are ready to host the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin Game 6 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on May 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Toronto leads the series by a slim margin of 3–2. The Senators won their last meeting 4–0 on April 30.

Ottawa has a power play success rate of 31.3%—the sixth best in the playoffs, whereas Toronto has a 23.1% success rate, which ranks ninth.

On defense, the Senators are also more adept at killing penalties, with a 76.9% rate (7th), compared to the Leafs' 68.8% rate (11th).

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in an epic NHL battle on May 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.

Date May 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Canadian Tire Centre Location Ottawa, Canada

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Ottawa Senators team news

Linus Ullmark has a 2–3 record, an .883 save percentage, a 2.80 goals-against average, and a shutout.

Brady Tkachuk has 296 shots and 29 goals, with 14 on the power play.

Tim Stutzle has 24 goals and 55 assists, leading his team in points with 79.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hayden Hodgson Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has a .899 save percentage, a strong 2.25 goals-against average, and a 3–2 playoff record.

This season, William Nylander has taken 253 shots and scored 45 goals, with 12 on the power play.

Mitch Marner has 102 points from 27 goals and an outstanding 75 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Senators and the Maple Leafs are expected to engage in a fiercely contested game six, based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. With three consecutive wins, including a commanding 6–2 first game, Toronto got the series off to a good start. However, Ottawa has bounced back with two excellent wins, including a 4-0 shutout in Game 5. The Maple Leafs might be under pressure after losing their past two chances to end the series, but the Senators seem to have just found their offensive and defensive rhythm. This game may depend on special teams and goaltending, two areas where the Senators now hold the advantage, as the momentum is now moving in Ottawa's favor.

Date Results Apr 30, 2025 Senators 4-0 Maple Leafs Apr 27, 2025 Senators 4-3 Maple Leafs Apr 25, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Senators Apr 23, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Senators Apr 21, 2025 Maple Leafs 6-2 Senators

