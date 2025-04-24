How to watch today’s Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Ottawa Senators are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin a high-voltage NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

With a 2-0 lead, the Toronto Maple Leafs go to Ottawa for the third game of their NHL Playoff series in the first round. This is the sixth meeting between the two competitors this season; in their last meeting, the Leafs defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime.

The Senators have an overall record of 45-30-7, which includes a 14-12-2 record compared to opponents in the Atlantic Division. They have a 21-6-6 record in one-goal games, showing their strength in close games.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are 19-8-1 in the division and have a 52-26-4 season record. Maintaining discipline has helped them succeed; they have a 16-8-1 record while playing fewer penalty minutes compared to their rival.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Ottawa Senators will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in an exciting NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.

Date April 24, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Canadian Tire Centre Location Ottawa, Canada

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 2

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Ottawa Senators team news

Drake Batherson has six goals and four assists in his previous ten games.

Tim Stützle is leading the Senators with 55 assists and 24 goals this season.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hayden Hodgson Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

William Nylander has been tallying 45 goals and 39 assists.

Mitchell Marner has five goals and ten assists in his last ten games.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Max Pacioretty Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Considering their previous five meetings, this upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators may be another fiercely contested contest. Ottawa held the advantage early in the season, despite Toronto having a 2-0 series lead and winning the last two games, including a commanding 6-2 triumph on 21st of April and a 3-2 overtime win on 23rd of April From November 2024 to March 2025, the Senators won three in a row, including two close victories (2-1 and 4-2) and a shutout victory (3-0). Expect a competitive game as Ottawa tries to rally at home and avoid dropping into a 3-0 series deficit, as both clubs have demonstrated that they can dominate periods of this rivalry.

Date Results Apr 23, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Senators Apr 21, 2025 Maple Leafs 6-2 Senators Mar 16, 2025 Senators 4-2 Maple Leafs Jan 26, 2025 Senators 2-1 Maple Leafs Nov 13, 2024 Senators 3-0 Maple Leafs

