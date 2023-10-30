This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs round one game

GOAL
MLS
team-logo
Lumen Field
team-logo
Watch on Apple TV
Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders 2023Getty Images
MLSSeattle Sounders vs DallasSeattle SoundersDallas

How to watch the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on FC Dallas in the first round of their MLS playoffs at the Lumen Field on Monday. Seattle finished second in the Western Conference, just three points behind leaders St. Louis City. Dallas were further behind, qualifying as the seventh-placed team.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last nine matches, but only four of them have been victories. Their last league outing was a 2-0 win against leaders St Louis and they will be confident of producing a similar result.

Dallas registered a win in their last league outing after five consecutive draws. It will be challenging for them against Seattle but one that should see them give their all.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs Dallas kick-off time

Date:October 30, 2023
Kick-off time:9 pm ET
Venue:Lumen Field

The game between Seattle and Dallas will be played at the Lumen Field Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here
FS1Watch here
FS2Watch here
fuboTVWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. It will also be available on FS1, FS2, fubo and Sling TV. Match highlights will be shown on platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

Reed Baker-Whiting and Albert Rusnak came into the lineup in place of Nouhou Tolo and Nicolas Lodeiro for Seattle in their last league outing and may feature again against Dallas.

Yeimar Gomez has been recognized as a finalist for the MLS Defender of the Year award, Joao Paulo is among the three players nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year, and Stefan Frei led the league with an impressive 14 clean sheets - all three are expected to feature in the playoffs.

Seattle predicted XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Atencio, Paulo; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Chu; Morris.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro
Defenders:Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, A. Roldan
Midfielders:Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Paulo, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Teves, Dobbelaere, Lodeiro, Morris, Chu
Forwards:Heber, Montero, Rothrock

Dallas team news

Dallas may have quite a few absentees for their game against Seattle.

With Facundo Quignon nursing an injury issue, Sebastian Lletget managing a hamstring strain, Tarik Scott still in recovery from ACL and LCL surgery performed months ago, and Geovane Jesus unlikely to play due to a right knee injury, they will have their work cut out in the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Pomykal, Illarramendi, Obrian; Kamungo, Ferreira, Arriola.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Paes, Maurer, Carrera
Defenders:Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Endeley, Twumasi
Midfielders:Illarramendi, Fraser, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng
Forwards:Velasco, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Obrian, Kamungo, Ferreira, Jimenez, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
September 17, 2023Dallas 1 - 1 Seattle SoundersMLS
July 16, 2023Seattle Sounders 1 - 1 DallasMLS
August 3, 2022Seattle Sounders 1 - 0 DallasMLS
May 8, 2022Dallas 2 - 0 Seattle SoundersMLS
August 19, 2021Dallas 0 - 1 Seattle SoundersMLS

Useful links