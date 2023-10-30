Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs round one game

How to watch the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on FC Dallas in the first round of their MLS playoffs at the Lumen Field on Monday. Seattle finished second in the Western Conference, just three points behind leaders St. Louis City. Dallas were further behind, qualifying as the seventh-placed team.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last nine matches, but only four of them have been victories. Their last league outing was a 2-0 win against leaders St Louis and they will be confident of producing a similar result.

Dallas registered a win in their last league outing after five consecutive draws. It will be challenging for them against Seattle but one that should see them give their all.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs Dallas kick-off time

Date: October 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The game between Seattle and Dallas will be played at the Lumen Field Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. It will also be available on FS1, FS2, fubo and Sling TV. Match highlights will be shown on platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

Reed Baker-Whiting and Albert Rusnak came into the lineup in place of Nouhou Tolo and Nicolas Lodeiro for Seattle in their last league outing and may feature again against Dallas.

Yeimar Gomez has been recognized as a finalist for the MLS Defender of the Year award, Joao Paulo is among the three players nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year, and Stefan Frei led the league with an impressive 14 clean sheets - all three are expected to feature in the playoffs.

Seattle predicted XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Atencio, Paulo; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, A. Roldan Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Paulo, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Teves, Dobbelaere, Lodeiro, Morris, Chu Forwards: Heber, Montero, Rothrock

Dallas team news

Dallas may have quite a few absentees for their game against Seattle.

With Facundo Quignon nursing an injury issue, Sebastian Lletget managing a hamstring strain, Tarik Scott still in recovery from ACL and LCL surgery performed months ago, and Geovane Jesus unlikely to play due to a right knee injury, they will have their work cut out in the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Pomykal, Illarramendi, Obrian; Kamungo, Ferreira, Arriola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera Defenders: Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Endeley, Twumasi Midfielders: Illarramendi, Fraser, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Velasco, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Obrian, Kamungo, Ferreira, Jimenez, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 17, 2023 Dallas 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders MLS July 16, 2023 Seattle Sounders 1 - 1 Dallas MLS August 3, 2022 Seattle Sounders 1 - 0 Dallas MLS May 8, 2022 Dallas 2 - 0 Seattle Sounders MLS August 19, 2021 Dallas 0 - 1 Seattle Sounders MLS

