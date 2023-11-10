Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game today

How to watch the MLS match between Sounders and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on FC Dallas in a decisive MLS playoffs game at the Lumen Field on Friday. Seattle won the first match in the playoffs 2-0 but then Dallas came back strongly with a 3-1 victory.

Seattle finished second in the standings at the end of the regular season and registered a confident win in the first playoff fixture. They will be hoping to take notes from that win to beat Dallas in the crucial upcoming tie.

Jordan Morris' second-half strike could not get Seattle over the second game as well and Dallas registered a 3-1 win. Dallas have the momentum on their side with that win and will be looking to progress further in the playoffs with another win.

Sounders vs Dallas kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The game between Seattle Sounders and Dallas will be played at the Lumen Field on Friday. Kick-off is at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sounders vs Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sounders team news

Seattle are facing uncertainty regarding Reed Baker-Whiting's availability on Friday, as he is dealing with a left hamstring strain. Additionally, Sota Kitahara may again be unavailable due to an injury as well.

Celebrating his 200th appearance across all competitions, Jordan Morris scored his fifth career post-season goal against the Toros in the second game of the playoffs.

Seattle predicted XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Paulo, Atencio; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, A. Roldan Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, C. Roldan, Paulo, Vargas, Baker, Teves, Dobbelaere, Lodeiro, Morris, Chu Forwards: Heber, Montero, Rothrock

Dallas team news

Dallas have several players facing injury issues. Jose Martinez and Facundo Quignon are questionable due to a sore foot and an upper thigh issue, respectively. Alan Velasco, Tarik Scott and Geovane Jesus are both ruled out due to injuries.

Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Fraser, Illarramendi; Kamungo, Pomykal, Arriola; Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Endeley, Twumasi Midfielders: Illarramendi, Fraser, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Obrian, Kamungo, Ferreira, Jimenez, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2023 Dallas 3-1 Seattle MLS October 2023 Seattle 2-0 Dallas MLS September 2023 Dallas 1-1 Seattle MLS July 2023 Seattle 1-1 Dallas MLS August 2022 Seattle 1-0 Dallas MLS

