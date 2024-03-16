Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on Colorado Rapids up next in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Lumen Field on Saturday. Seattle has one point from their first two matches whereas Colorado has four from three so far.

The hosts began the season with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles and then were held to a goalless draw by Austin. They will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season in their third attempt.

After a heavy defeat against Portland Timbers and then a 1-1 draw with Nashville, Colorado picked up their first win of the season in their most recent outing, against Real Salt Lake. They will be hoping to draw confidence from that result to fight away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.30 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The match will be played at Lumen Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling TV and FOX in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

The Sounders might miss Albert Rusnak due to a problem with his ankle. Both Braudilio Rodrigues and Stefan Frei are also facing ankle issues, and Joao Paulo might not play because of a hip injury.

Nathan's participation is uncertain and new signing Pedro de la Vega and Reed Baker-Whiting are on the mend from hamstring injuries.

Seattle Sounders predicted XI: Thomas; A. Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Vargas, Atencio; C. Roldan, Musovski, Chu; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: A. Roldan, Andrade, Baker, Tolo, Arreaga, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou Midfielders: Atencio, Kossa-Rienzi, Leyva, Kitahara, Roldan, Vargas Forwards: Morris, Chu, Ruidiaz, Musovski, Rothrock

Colorado Rapids team news

Kimani Stewart-Baynes is the sole player from the Rapids whose status is doubtful for the next game, due to illness.

Rapids will be hoping to keep picking up wins to climb up the standings and gain momentum early on in the season.

Colorado predicted XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Larraz, Ronan; Harris, Bassett, Mihailovic; Lewis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Ilić, Beaudry Defenders: Vines, Maxsø, Abubakar, Bombito, Rosenberry, Anderson, Edwards, Travis, Jones Midfielders: Mihailović, Bassett, Diack, Ronan, Tavares, Fernandez, Priso, Gersbach, Chacón, Loffelsend, Larraz, Navarro, Cabral, Yapi Forwards: Navarro, Cabral, Yapi, Lewis, Harris, Frederick

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/09/23 Colorado Rapids 1 - 2 Seattle Sounders MLS 27/02/23 Seattle Sounders 4 - 0 Colorado Rapids MLS 24/07/22 Seattle Sounders 2 - 1 Colorado Rapids MLS 23/05/22 Colorado Rapids 1 - 0 Seattle Sounders MLS

Useful links