Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Sounders and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will host Atlanta United at the Lumen Field on Sunday as they look to boost their playoff chances. The Sounders are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, five points behind leaders St. Louis.

Both teams exited the recently concluded Leagues Cup at the group stage itself. Sounders are winless in their last four fixtures and have lost three out of those games. Atlanta have not fared any better, having lost all of their previous four fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sounders vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm EDT Venue: Lumen Field

The game between Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United will be played at the Lumen Field on Monday. Kick-off is at 10.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Sounders vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle and on Apple TV. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sounders team news

As the team's leading scorer this season with nine MLS goals, 28-year-old Jordan Morris is expected to retain his position on the right flank.

Xavier Arreaga, who has been absent for the last eight games due to an injury, will continue to miss out for Seattle Sounders. Aside from Arreaga, Schmetzer has a completely healthy squad to select from this weekend.

Sounders predicted XI: Cleveland; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Nouhou; Paulo, Rusnak, Morris, Lodeiro, Chu; Ruidiaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro, Cleveland Defenders: Tolo, Roldán, Ragen, Gómez Andrade, Uderitz, Baker, Cissoko Midfielders: Paulo, Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnák, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chú, Rothrock, Dobbelaere, Vargas, Kitahara, Atencio Forwards: Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Héber, Bjorgolfsson, Teves

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United are free from injury concerns and will hope to field their best lineup. Georgios Giakoumakis, who has netted 10 goals in 17 MLS matches this season, is expected to lead the attack.

Atlanta predicted XI: Guzan; Hernandez, Robinson, Abram; Lennon, Sejdic, Rossetto, Wiley; Muyumba, Almada, Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzan, Diop, Westberg Defenders: Hernández, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Cobb, Wiley Midfielders: Sosa, Alonso, Muyumba, Lobzhanidze, Sejdić, Silva, Etienne, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada, Wolff, Chol, Fortune, Firmino, Brennan Forwards: Giakoumakis, Berry, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2022 Atlanta United 2 - 1 Seattle Sounders MLS May 2021 Seattle Sounders 1 - 1 Atlanta United MLS July 2019 Seattle Sounders 2 - 1 Atlanta United MLS February 2019 Seattle Sounders 1 - 7 Atlanta United Friendly July 2018 Atlanta United 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders MLS

