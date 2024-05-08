Seattle Reign vs Kansas City Current: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign will take on Kansas CityCurrent in the NWSL at the Lumen Field on Wednesday.

KC Current are second in the standings, only two points behind league leaders Orlando Pride. This fixture is their game in hand over the leaders and a win could help them onto the first place. They will be confident of their chances, as they are one of only two teams who are yet to be beaten this season and their opponents Seattle Reign have lost five out of their last six games. Seattle are 11th in the standings and will find it difficult against the in-form visitors.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Reign FC vs Kansas City Current kick-off time

Date: May 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Kansas City Current online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign are facing some setbacks with key players out due to various reasons. Claudia Dickey's knee injury sidelines her from the upcoming match, while Jordyn Huitema's back issues will keep her off the field as well.

Tziarra King's suspension and Quinn's knee injury further impact the team's lineup options.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory, Cook, Woodham, Barnes, Huerta, Fishlock, So-yun, James, Balcer, Latsko, Adames

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Weinert, Adames

Kansas City Current team news

KC Current are also grappling with significant absences. Hanna Glas and Mallory Weber's knee injuries prevent their participation, while Bia Zaneratto's foot problem adds to their injury concerns.

These absences will undoubtedly test their depth and tactical adjustments as they prepare for their upcoming clash.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Franch, Mace, Robinson, Ball, Wheeler, Hutton, DiBernardo, LaBonta, Chawinga, Cooper, Lavogez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey Defenders: Steigleder, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Robinson, Lauren Midfielders: LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Bi, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/08/23 Kansas City Current 1 - 0 Seattle Reign NWSL 11/06/23 Seattle Reign 2 - 1 Kansas City Current NWSL 24/10/22 Seattle Reign 0 - 2 Kansas City Current NWSL 18/07/22 Kansas City Current 1 - 0 Seattle Reign NWSL 26/05/22 Seattle Reign 1 - 0 Kansas City Current NWSL

