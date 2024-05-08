This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GOAL

Seattle Reign vs Kansas City Current: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign will take on Kansas CityCurrent in the NWSL at the Lumen Field on Wednesday.

KC Current are second in the standings, only two points behind league leaders Orlando Pride. This fixture is their game in hand over the leaders and a win could help them onto the first place. They will be confident of their chances, as they are one of only two teams who are yet to be beaten this season and their opponents Seattle Reign have lost five out of their last six games. Seattle are 11th in the standings and will find it difficult against the in-form visitors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Reign FC vs Kansas City Current kick-off time

Date:May 8, 2024
Kick-off time:10 pm ET
Venue:Lumen Field

The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Kansas City Current online - TV channels & live streams

NWSL+Watch here

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign are facing some setbacks with key players out due to various reasons. Claudia Dickey's knee injury sidelines her from the upcoming match, while Jordyn Huitema's back issues will keep her off the field as well.

Tziarra King's suspension and Quinn's knee injury further impact the team's lineup options.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory, Cook, Woodham, Barnes, Huerta, Fishlock, So-yun, James, Balcer, Latsko, Adames

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ivory, Perez
Defenders:Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes
Midfielders:Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji
Forwards:Balcer, Weinert, Adames

Kansas City Current team news

KC Current are also grappling with significant absences. Hanna Glas and Mallory Weber's knee injuries prevent their participation, while Bia Zaneratto's foot problem adds to their injury concerns.

These absences will undoubtedly test their depth and tactical adjustments as they prepare for their upcoming clash.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Franch, Mace, Robinson, Ball, Wheeler, Hutton, DiBernardo, LaBonta, Chawinga, Cooper, Lavogez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey
Defenders:Steigleder, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Robinson, Lauren
Midfielders:LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha
Forwards:Chawinga, Prince, Bi, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19/08/23Kansas City Current 1 - 0 Seattle ReignNWSL
11/06/23Seattle Reign 2 - 1 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
24/10/22Seattle Reign 0 - 2 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
18/07/22Kansas City Current 1 - 0 Seattle ReignNWSL
26/05/22Seattle Reign 1 - 0 Kansas City CurrentNWSL

Useful links

