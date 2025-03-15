How to watch today's Seattle Reign vs Gotham NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Gotham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign kick off their 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season with a home game against Gotham on Saturday.

After a below-par run in 2024, the Reign will be looking to prove doubters wrong under the tutelage of head coach Laura Harvey.

Meanwhile, Gotham made it to the semi-finals of the playoffs and lost the 2024 Challenge Cup to San Diego Wave.

How to watch Seattle Reign vs Gotham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Gotham will be available to watch and stream online live through ion and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Seattle Reign vs Gotham kick-off time

The NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Gotham will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Seattle Reign team news

Lynn Biyendolo, Ryanne Brown, Veronica Latsko and Julia Lester remain sidelined due to injury issues.

With Biyendolo's absence, fellow defender Madison Curry will be in charge of leading the backline at Lumen Field.

Gotham team news

The likes of Jaelin Howell, Tierna Davidson and Ella Stevens are among the players to watch out for in the visitors' camp.

Brazilian defender Bruninha faces a red card suspension, while Rose Lavelle, Midge Purce and Jessica Silva are ruled out by injuries.

