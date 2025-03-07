How to watch Scotland vs Wales 2025 Six Nations Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Six Nations game between Scotland vs Wales - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Scotland and Wales both will be eager to close out their Six Nations campaign on a high when they lock horns with each other on Saturday. As both came up short in Round 3 of this year's Six Nations, the frustration stemming from those defeats will have felt vastly different for each side.

Once again, the Scots find themselves falling short in this tournament. Touted as potential title contenders in 2025, their hopes took a major hit after a heartbreaking one-point defeat to England last time out, leaving them back at square one.

Meanwhile, Wales arrive in Edinburgh as prime pickings for Gregor Townsend's side. Their miserable run stretches to 15 consecutive defeats dating back to 2023, and all signs point to that streak continuing before the tournament reaches its conclusion.

Scotland vs Wales: Date and start time

Scotland will take on Wales in a highly anticipated Six Nations rugby game on Saturday, March 8, at 11:45 am ET/8:45 am PT, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Edinburgh, Scotland.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 kick-off Time 11:45 am ET/8:45 am PT Venue Scottish Gas Murrayfield Location Edinburgh

How to watch Scotland vs Wales on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.