Saudi Arabia vs Thailand: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Arabia and Thailand will battle to finish atop Group F of the 2023 Asian Cup standings when the two sides clash at the Education City Stadium on Thursday.

With both sides winning their respective opening games, the Green Falcons' 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan as compared to Thailand's goalless draw with Oman on matchday two gave Roberto Mancini's side a two-point lead over the War Elephants.

Both sides are guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16 regardless of the result.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Education City Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Thailand will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on Thursday, January 25, in the United States (US).

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Thailand online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia team news

Nasser Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri are expected to be back in attack from the first whistle, with goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Kassar looking to record his third successive clean sheet at the tournament.

While Al-Nassr's Sami Al-Najei is likely to feature alongside Al-Hilal's Mohamed Kanno in the middle, Al-Ittihad's Faisal Al-Ghamdi would start on the bench.

Saudi Arabia possible XI: Al-Kassar; Al-Saluli, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi; Abdulhamid, Al-Najei, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari; Radif, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Rubaie, Al-Najjar, Al-Kassar Defenders: Al-Sqoor, Al-Saluli, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi, Abdulhamid, Kadesh, Al-Tambakti, Al-Breik Midfielders: Al-Muwallad, Ali, Al-Malki, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Muwallad, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Haji, Radif+

Thailand team news

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii could name a similar line-up once again, with goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai on two clean sheets.

Jaroensak Wonggorn, Supachok Sarachat and Bordin Phala can see themselves featuring in support of the lone frontman in Supachai Chaided.

Thailand possible XI: Khammai; Mickelson, Dolah, Hemviboon, Bunmathan; Charoenrattanapirom, Pomphan; Wonggorn, Sarachat, Phala; Chaided.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tedsungnoen, Anuin, Khammai Defenders: Channgom, Bunmathan, Dolah, Mickelson, Praisuwan, Hemviboon, Bureerat, Thongsong Midfielders: Kaman, Yooyen, Sarachat, Autra, Wonggorn, Poomchantuek, Pomphan, Charoenrattanapirom, Promsrikaew, Kanitsribampen, Chamratsamee Forwards: Chaided, Mueanta, Poeiphimai

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Saudi Arabia and Thailand across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 23, 2017 Thailand 0-3 Saudi Arabia AFC World Cup Qualifiers September 1, 2016 Saudi Arabia 1-0 Thailand AFC World Cup Qualifiers November 11, 2011 Saudi Arabia 3-0 Thailand AFC World Cup Qualifiers October 11, 2011 Thailand 0-0 Saudi Arabia AFC World Cup Qualifiers February 5, 2009 Saudi Arabia 2-1 Thailand International Friendly

Useful links