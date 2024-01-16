Saudi Arabia vs Oman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Oman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Arabia will be the favourites on paper when they face Oman in the two teams' first game in Group F of the 2023 Asian Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday.

On the back of the growing popularity of the Saudi Pro League, it's been a while since the Green Falcons emerged triumphant in the Asian Cup having won it in 1984, 1988, and 1996. Roberto Mancini has so far managed a perfect record in World Cup qualifying since his appointment as head coach.

Oman will want to take confidence from their 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia at last year's Gulf Cup of Nations, but coach Branko Ivankovic will have the task of bettering the nation's round-of-16 finish in 2019. The two-time Gulf Cup winners last defeated UAE 1-0 in a friendly.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Oman will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on January 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Oman online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia team news

Just days before the tournament, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abbas Al-Hassan and Ayman Yahya were replaced by Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Mohammed Al-Breik and Talal Haji, while Rayyan Hamid has been demoted to the U23 Olympic side.

Al-Hilal's trio of Ali Al-Bulaihi, Saud Abdulhamid and Salem Al-Dawsari is likely to be joined by Roberto Fimino's strike partner at Al-Ahly, Firas Al-Buraikan, in the XI.

Saudi Arabia possible XI: Al-Najjar; Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Saluli; Abdulhamid, Al-Malki, Ghareeb, S. Al-Dawsari, Kadesh; Al-Shehri, Al-Buraikan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Rubaie, Al-Najjar, Al-Kassar Defenders: Al-Sqoor, Al-Saluli, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi, Abdulhamid, Kadesh, Al-Tambakti, Al-Breik Midfielders: Al-Muwallad, Ali, Al-Malki, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Muwallad, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Haji, Radif

Oman team news

Ivankovic also has a squad mainly playing in the domestic top flight, with the exception of goalkeeper and captain Faiz Al-Rushaidi who plays for Manama Club in Bahrain.

Juma Al-Habsi replaced Muhammad Al-Amiri in the squad due to the latter's injury in December, while Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Ahmed Al-Khamisi, Khalid Al-Braiki and Ahmed Al-Kaabi will be tasked to contain the Saudi attack.

The experienced Harib Al-Saadi should lead the midfield, with Issam Al-Sabhi upfront.

Oman possible XI: Al-Rushaidi; Al-Yahmadi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Braiki, Al-Kaabi; Al-Aghbari, Fawaz, Al-Saadi, Al-Adawi, Saleh; Al-Sabhi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Mukhaini, Al-Rushaidi, Al-Rawahi Defenders: Al-Habashi, Al-Habsi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Kaabi, Al-Braiki, Al-Busaidi, M. Al-Mushaifri, Al-Gheilani Midfielders: Durbin, Al-Alawi, Al-Malki, Al-Yahmadi, Fawaz, Saleh, Al-Mamari, Al-Yahyaei, Al-Saadi, Al-Balushi Forwards: Al-Sabhi, Al-Aghbari, Al-Ghassani, Abdullah Al-Mushaifri, Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Saudi Arabia and Oman across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 12, 2023 Saudi Arabia 1-2 Oman Gulf Cup of Nations January 27, 2022 Saudi Arabia 1-0 Oman AFC World Cup Qualifiers September 7, 2021 Oman 0-1 Saudi Arabia AFC World Cup Qualifiers December 2, 2019 Oman 1-3 Saudi Arabia Gulf Cup of Nations December 28, 2017 Saudi Arabia 0-2 Oman Gulf Cup of Nations

