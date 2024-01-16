Saudi Arabia vs Oman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Saudi Arabia will be the favourites on paper when they face Oman in the two teams' first game in Group F of the 2023 Asian Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday.
On the back of the growing popularity of the Saudi Pro League, it's been a while since the Green Falcons emerged triumphant in the Asian Cup having won it in 1984, 1988, and 1996. Roberto Mancini has so far managed a perfect record in World Cup qualifying since his appointment as head coach.
Oman will want to take confidence from their 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia at last year's Gulf Cup of Nations, but coach Branko Ivankovic will have the task of bettering the nation's round-of-16 finish in 2019. The two-time Gulf Cup winners last defeated UAE 1-0 in a friendly.
Saudi Arabia vs Oman kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Khalifa International Stadium
The Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Oman will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on January 16 in the United States (US).
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Oman online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Team news & squads
Saudi Arabia team news
Just days before the tournament, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abbas Al-Hassan and Ayman Yahya were replaced by Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Mohammed Al-Breik and Talal Haji, while Rayyan Hamid has been demoted to the U23 Olympic side.
Al-Hilal's trio of Ali Al-Bulaihi, Saud Abdulhamid and Salem Al-Dawsari is likely to be joined by Roberto Fimino's strike partner at Al-Ahly, Firas Al-Buraikan, in the XI.
Saudi Arabia possible XI: Al-Najjar; Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Saluli; Abdulhamid, Al-Malki, Ghareeb, S. Al-Dawsari, Kadesh; Al-Shehri, Al-Buraikan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Rubaie, Al-Najjar, Al-Kassar
|Defenders:
|Al-Sqoor, Al-Saluli, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi, Abdulhamid, Kadesh, Al-Tambakti, Al-Breik
|Midfielders:
|Al-Muwallad, Ali, Al-Malki, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Muwallad, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Haji, Radif
Oman team news
Ivankovic also has a squad mainly playing in the domestic top flight, with the exception of goalkeeper and captain Faiz Al-Rushaidi who plays for Manama Club in Bahrain.
Juma Al-Habsi replaced Muhammad Al-Amiri in the squad due to the latter's injury in December, while Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Ahmed Al-Khamisi, Khalid Al-Braiki and Ahmed Al-Kaabi will be tasked to contain the Saudi attack.
The experienced Harib Al-Saadi should lead the midfield, with Issam Al-Sabhi upfront.
Oman possible XI: Al-Rushaidi; Al-Yahmadi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Braiki, Al-Kaabi; Al-Aghbari, Fawaz, Al-Saadi, Al-Adawi, Saleh; Al-Sabhi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Mukhaini, Al-Rushaidi, Al-Rawahi
|Defenders:
|Al-Habashi, Al-Habsi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Kaabi, Al-Braiki, Al-Busaidi, M. Al-Mushaifri, Al-Gheilani
|Midfielders:
|Durbin, Al-Alawi, Al-Malki, Al-Yahmadi, Fawaz, Saleh, Al-Mamari, Al-Yahyaei, Al-Saadi, Al-Balushi
|Forwards:
|Al-Sabhi, Al-Aghbari, Al-Ghassani, Abdullah Al-Mushaifri, Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Saudi Arabia and Oman across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 12, 2023
|Saudi Arabia 1-2 Oman
|Gulf Cup of Nations
|January 27, 2022
|Saudi Arabia 1-0 Oman
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|September 7, 2021
|Oman 0-1 Saudi Arabia
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|December 2, 2019
|Oman 1-3 Saudi Arabia
|Gulf Cup of Nations
|December 28, 2017
|Saudi Arabia 0-2 Oman
|Gulf Cup of Nations