Sassuolo vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus are at Sassuolo in a bid to extend their unbeaten start and possibly pip Inter to the summit spot on the Serie A table at least temporarily.

The Old Lady picked up their third straight league win this term after a 3-1 home win against Lazio last weekend.

On the other hand, Saturday's tie offers Sassuolo the opportunity to return to winning ways after suffering a 4-2 loss at Frosinone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sassuolo vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Mapei Stadium

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. It will kick off at 12 pm EDT on September 23 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo team news

Given that Domenico Berardi has struggled to find the back of the net against Juventus in a dozen appearances, Sassuolo boss Alessio Dionisi ants to place his bet on using Andrea Pinamonti in attack.

Augustin Alvarez remains the long-term absentee at the club, while Alessio Cragno is likely to start in between the sticks in place of a doubtful Andrea Consigli.

Sassuolo possible XI: Cragno; Toljan, Viti, Erlic, Vina; Racic, Henrique; Berardi, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo Defenders: Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Vina, Pederson, Toljan, Missori, Lipani Midfielders: Henrique, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato Forwards: Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Berardi, Castillejo

Juventus team news

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Weston McKennie can continue playing without treatment despite the USMNT star suffering a knock during training.

So McKennie will once again assume his role on the right side, with Filip Kostic likely to retain the left-back position ahead of Andrea Cambiaso.

Paul Pogba faces a doping ban, while Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are ruled out on account of injuries.

Dusan Vlahovic should partner Federico Chiesa in attack.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 16, 2023 Sassuolo 1-0 Juventus Serie A Aug 15, 2022 Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo Serie A Apr 25, 2022 Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus Serie A Feb 10, 2022 Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo Coppa Italia Oct 27, 2021 Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo Serie A

