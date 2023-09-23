Sassuolo vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus are at Sassuolo in a bid to extend their unbeaten start and possibly pip Inter to the summit spot on the Serie A table at least temporarily.
The Old Lady picked up their third straight league win this term after a 3-1 home win against Lazio last weekend.
On the other hand, Saturday's tie offers Sassuolo the opportunity to return to winning ways after suffering a 4-2 loss at Frosinone.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sassuolo vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Mapei Stadium
The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. It will kick off at 12 pm EDT on September 23 in the United States (US).
How to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Sassuolo team news
Given that Domenico Berardi has struggled to find the back of the net against Juventus in a dozen appearances, Sassuolo boss Alessio Dionisi ants to place his bet on using Andrea Pinamonti in attack.
Augustin Alvarez remains the long-term absentee at the club, while Alessio Cragno is likely to start in between the sticks in place of a doubtful Andrea Consigli.
Sassuolo possible XI: Cragno; Toljan, Viti, Erlic, Vina; Racic, Henrique; Berardi, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo
|Defenders:
|Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Vina, Pederson, Toljan, Missori, Lipani
|Midfielders:
|Henrique, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato
|Forwards:
|Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Berardi, Castillejo
Juventus team news
Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Weston McKennie can continue playing without treatment despite the USMNT star suffering a knock during training.
So McKennie will once again assume his role on the right side, with Filip Kostic likely to retain the left-back position ahead of Andrea Cambiaso.
Paul Pogba faces a doping ban, while Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are ruled out on account of injuries.
Dusan Vlahovic should partner Federico Chiesa in attack.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 16, 2023
|Sassuolo 1-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|Aug 15, 2022
|Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo
|Serie A
|Apr 25, 2022
|Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus
|Serie A
|Feb 10, 2022
|Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo
|Coppa Italia
|Oct 27, 2021
|Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo
|Serie A