Sao Paulo vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Serie A
Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo (Morumbi)
How to watch the Brasileirao Serie A match between Sao Paulo and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Sao Paulo in the final and decisive matchday of the Brasileirao Serie A at Morumbi on Wednesday.

With Tricolor Paulista already confirmed of their place in the Copa Libertadores group stage on account of winning 2023 Copa do Brasil

Currently third and despite being three points behind leaders Palmeiras, Rubro-Negro can realistically at best finish second due to a largely inferior goal difference. At the same time, dropping points can prove detrimental as Tite's side look to finish in the top-four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 6, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 pm ET
Venue:Morumbi

The Brasileirao Serie A match between Sao Paulo and Flamengo will be played at Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo - widely known as Estadio do Morumbi or simply Morumbi - in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on December 6 in the United States (US).

How to watch São Paulo vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FanatizWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

The home side have a host of absentees for the game.

Lucas Moura, Rafinha, James Rodriguez, Alexandre Pato, Rodrigo Nestor, Joao Moreira, Jonathan Calleri, Marcos Paulo, Giuliano Galoppo and Igor Vinicius are sidelined with their respective injuries.

Michel Araujo is suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Mendes, Arboleda, Beraldo, Paulista; Rato, Maia, Alisson; Juan, Luciano, Erison

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jandrei, Rafael, Alves, Young
Defenders:Beraldo, D. Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Walce, Belem, Welington, Paulista, Patryck, Mendes, Ramos
Midfielders:Maia, Luan, Neves, Mendez, Negrucci, Rodriguinho, T. Costa, Alisson, Vilhena, Rato, Carmo, Caio
Forwards:Luciano, David, Juan, Erison, Wander, Gomes

Flamengo team news

Defender David Luiz and forward Gabriel Barbosa are ruled out with a sprained ankle and tendon injury, respectively.

Leo Pereira is set to miss out on disciplinary grounds, as Pablo should step in as the replacement at the back.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pablo, F. Luis; Pulgar, Gerson; Araujo, De Arrascaeta, Everton; Pedro

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Wallace, Rossi, H. Santos, Souza, Cunha, K. Santos
Defenders:Alves, Furtado, Barone, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Noga, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, F. Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Matheuzinho, Varela, Wesley, Sales
Midfielders:Allan, Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Evertton, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Vidal, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves
Forwards:Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sao Paulo and Flamengo across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 24, 2023Sao Paulo 1-1 FlamengoCopa do Brasil
September 17, 2023Flamengo 0-1 Sao PauloCopa do Brasil
August 13, 2023Flamengo 1-1 Sao PauloBrasileirao Serie A
September 14, 2022Flamengo 1-0 Sao PauloCopa do Brasil
August 24, 2022Sao Paulo 1-3 FlamengoCopa do Brasil

