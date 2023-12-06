Sao Paulo vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Brasileirao Serie A match between Sao Paulo and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Sao Paulo in the final and decisive matchday of the Brasileirao Serie A at Morumbi on Wednesday.

With Tricolor Paulista already confirmed of their place in the Copa Libertadores group stage on account of winning 2023 Copa do Brasil

Currently third and despite being three points behind leaders Palmeiras, Rubro-Negro can realistically at best finish second due to a largely inferior goal difference. At the same time, dropping points can prove detrimental as Tite's side look to finish in the top-four.

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Morumbi

The Brasileirao Serie A match between Sao Paulo and Flamengo will be played at Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo - widely known as Estadio do Morumbi or simply Morumbi - in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on December 6 in the United States (US).

How to watch São Paulo vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

The home side have a host of absentees for the game.

Lucas Moura, Rafinha, James Rodriguez, Alexandre Pato, Rodrigo Nestor, Joao Moreira, Jonathan Calleri, Marcos Paulo, Giuliano Galoppo and Igor Vinicius are sidelined with their respective injuries.

Michel Araujo is suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Mendes, Arboleda, Beraldo, Paulista; Rato, Maia, Alisson; Juan, Luciano, Erison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jandrei, Rafael, Alves, Young Defenders: Beraldo, D. Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Walce, Belem, Welington, Paulista, Patryck, Mendes, Ramos Midfielders: Maia, Luan, Neves, Mendez, Negrucci, Rodriguinho, T. Costa, Alisson, Vilhena, Rato, Carmo, Caio Forwards: Luciano, David, Juan, Erison, Wander, Gomes

Flamengo team news

Defender David Luiz and forward Gabriel Barbosa are ruled out with a sprained ankle and tendon injury, respectively.

Leo Pereira is set to miss out on disciplinary grounds, as Pablo should step in as the replacement at the back.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pablo, F. Luis; Pulgar, Gerson; Araujo, De Arrascaeta, Everton; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wallace, Rossi, H. Santos, Souza, Cunha, K. Santos Defenders: Alves, Furtado, Barone, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Noga, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, F. Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Matheuzinho, Varela, Wesley, Sales Midfielders: Allan, Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Evertton, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Vidal, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sao Paulo and Flamengo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 24, 2023 Sao Paulo 1-1 Flamengo Copa do Brasil September 17, 2023 Flamengo 0-1 Sao Paulo Copa do Brasil August 13, 2023 Flamengo 1-1 Sao Paulo Brasileirao Serie A September 14, 2022 Flamengo 1-0 Sao Paulo Copa do Brasil August 24, 2022 Sao Paulo 1-3 Flamengo Copa do Brasil

