Santos Laguna vs Mazatlan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Santos Laguna will take on Mazatlan in the Liga MX at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled to pick up points in the ongoing Clausura campaign, and are separated by just two points in 14th and 16th position in the standings respectively.

Santos Laguna have had the worst outings out of these two recently, with the team having lost their last four games in a row. Mazatlan have also struggled, with just one win from the last five outings. It will be an even contest based on form, with the visitors confident of having a better chance of claiming points.

Santos Laguna vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: Nuevo Corona Stadium

The match will be played at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, Fox Deportes and Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna will depend on Preciado once again for goals as they chase a way out of their poor recent form. He was the top scorer in the Apertura with 11 goals and has already added three more in the ongoing campaign.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad and the team will be fielding their strongest lineup as they are desperate for points.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Lopez; Prietto, Doria, Nunez, Govea; Cervantes, Aquino; Munoz, Carrillo, Gonzalez; Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Holguin, Lajud, Garcia, López Defenders: Campos, Dória, Núñez, Loroña, , Rodríguez, Govea Midfielders: Aquino, Carrillo, Vergara, Fagúndez, Lozano, Cervantes, Medina, Lopez, Prieto, Vega Forwards: Muñoz, Preciado, Sordo, Ocejo

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan remain without Roberto Meraz (ACL) and Lucas Merolla (knee) for the upcoming game against Santos Laguna.

Luis Amarilla will spearhead the host's forward line. He already has four goals to his name. He will have Yoel Barcenas in support, he will be looking for his fourth assist of the campaign.

Mazatlan predicted XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Montano, Flores, Intriago; del Prete, Amarilla, Barcenas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/11/23 Santos Laguna 2 - 1 Mazatlán Liga MX 02/11/23 Mazatlán 3 - 1 Santos Laguna Liga MX 21/01/23 Mazatlán 1 - 2 Santos Laguna Liga MX 24/12/22 Mazatlán 2 - 3 Santos Laguna Copa Mexico 03/10/22 Santos Laguna 3 - 0 Mazatlán Liga MX

