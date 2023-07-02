Santos Laguna vs Queretaro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Querétaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nuevo Corona Stadium is set to host the exciting opening weekend matchup between home side Santos Laguna and visiting club Queretaro on Sunday in Liga MX regular season action.

Fresh off the back of a disappointing 2022-23 Clausura campaign which saw them finish in 13th place with just 19 points from 17 games, Santos Laguna will be looking to bounce back in the 2023 Apertura season, and have the chance to kick things off in style with a win in front of their home supporters.

Their opponents, Queretaro will be keen to put their dreadful last season behind them. Just one win from their 17 Apertura games saw them finish rock-bottom in the standings. Things improved in the Clausura phase with four victories, eight draws, and five losses.

Despite Los Gallos Blancos' top-10 finish in the second part of last season, they were denied a playoff berth as they finished bottom of the coefficient table.

That being said, Mauro Gerk's side can turn into a true playoff contender after major reshuffling in the squad, and now that fans are officially back in the Estadio Corregidora for a full season after a year-long ban.

Santos Laguna vs Querétaro kick-off time

Date: July 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:05 pm ET/ 6:05 pm PT Venue: Nuevo Corona Stadium

The Liga MX Apertura game between Santos Laguna and Queretaro will be played at Nuevo Corona Stadium in Torreón, Coahuila on Sunday, July 2nd. Kick-off is set for 9:05 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:05 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Querétaro online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FOX Deportes and available to stream live online through fuboTV and Fox Soccer Plus.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

The Laguneros don't tend to struggle for long periods in their recent history. Even last season, Pablo Repetto's side managed to finish in the top three in the 2022-23 Apertura, so the steep decline in the Clausura phase came as a shock to the system.

They struggled on the defensive end during the second part of the season, with a lack of cover in front of their defenders.

As such, the signing of ball-winning destroyer Pedro Aquino from Club America will bring experience, leadership and a winning mentality to strengthen the backbone of this Laguna team.

Duván Vergara has also arrived on loan from Monterrey to strengthen the team’s attack, while former Newcastle United loanee Santiago Munoz is expected to have a breakout season.

Harold Preciado, who was the club's top scorer with 15 goals to his name in all competitions last season, will once again be the main source of goals for Repetto's side this campaign.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos; Aquino, Cervantes, A. Lopez; Medina, Vergara; Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Ramirez Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Gomez, H. Rodriguez Midfielders: Cervantes, Aquino, A. Lopez, Mariscal, Prieto, E. Rodriguez Forwards: Medina, Preciado, Vergara, Munoz, Correa

Querétaro team news

Mauro Grek’s work started to pay off towards the end of last season when they put on a fine run of results. Still, the squad was in need of some major surgery this summer as they look to be able to at least compete for a playoff spot this season.

Defensive duo Oscar Manzanarez and Emanuel Gularte have arrived from Santos Laguna and Puebla, respectively to shore up the leaky defense. Left-back Raul Sandoval has signed from Mazatlan. Attacking reinforcements were needed for the new season as they looked toothless upfront last season.

Goalscorer Camilo Sanvezzo is back at the club, and flashy winger Joaquin Montecinos has joined the roster. Angel Sepulveda, who finished as the club's top scorer with six goals for the season, and January striker signing Jose Zuniga will also be expected to produce better returns this season.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Manzanarez, Gularte, Perlaza; Barrera, Lopez, Escamilla, Sepulveda; Zuniga, Sanvezzo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Arana Defenders: Medoza, Manzanarez, Gularte, Perlaza, Sandoval, Vera, Guzman Midfielders: Balanta, Lopez, Escamilla, Sierra, Garcia, Letora, Aboagye Forwards: Zuniga, Sanvezzo, Perlaza, Sepulveda, Barrera, Verda, Yrizar

Head-to-Head Record

Santos Laguna hold a superior head-to-head record in this fixture, having won two of their last five home matches.

Date Match Competition 24/4/23 Santos Laguna 0-2 Queretaro Clausura 2023 11/9/22 Queretaro 3-3 Santos Laguna Apertura 2022 17/4/22 Santos Laguna 1-1 Queretaro Clausura 2022 31/10/21 Queretaro 2-3 Santos Laguna Apertura 2021 9/5/21 Santos Laguna 5-0 Queretaro Clausura 2021

