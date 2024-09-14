How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna will be playing hosts to Monterrey in Liga MX at Estadio Corona on Saturday.

Guerreros are looking to book consecutive wins after beating Necaxa 3-2 before the international break, while the visitors aim to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Toluca.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET Venue: Corona

The Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Saturday, September 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Harold Preciado faces a suspension for alleged doping by Mexico's Anti-Doping Committee, while Hugo Rodriguez and Vladimir Lorona are nursing knee injuries.

Besides, Hugo Rodriguez, Jose Juan Macias and Ronaldo Prieto are considered as touch-and-goes.

Santiago Munoz is likely to join Choco Lozano in attack.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Carillo, Echeverria, Santamaria, Amione; Medina, Gutierrez, Naveda, Sordo; Munoz, Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin Defenders: Amione, Govea, Nunes, Santamaria, Echeverria, R. Lopez Midfielders: Mariscal, Carillo, Fagundez, Villalba, Naveda, A. Lopez, Prieto, Medina, Sordo, Gutierrez Forwards: Lozano, Munoz, Macias

Monterrey team news

Rayados boss Martin Demichelis is likely to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Brandon Vazquez and German Berterame will continue in attack, with Sergio Canales starting in support of the front two.

The back four of Edson Gutierrez, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman and Gerardo Arteaga is also expected to remain the same.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Medina, Guzman, Arteaga; Cortizo, Rodriguez, Torres; Canales; Vazquez, Berterame.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Santos Laguna and Monterrey across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 21, 2024 Santos Laguna 0-2 Monterrey Liga MX November 8, 2023 Monterrey 3-0 Santos Laguna Liga MX May 13, 2023 Monterrey 2-0 Santos Laguna Liga MX May 10, 2023 Santos Laguna 0-0 Monterrey Liga MX April 16, 2023 Monterrey 1-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX

