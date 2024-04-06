Santos Laguna vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX leaders Club America make the trip to Corona to face Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Coming into the tie on the back of a 4-0 victory over New England Revolution in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals, Aguillas will be looking to lead the domestic standings for another week.

America's last league outing saw them defeat Atletico San Luis 2-1, while Santos Laguna last suffered a 2-1 loss at Juarez as the Guerreros have fallen behind in their race to the qualification for the play-in round in Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Santos Laguna vs Club America kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT Venue: Corona

The Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Club America will be played at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Club America is available to watch and stream online live through FS2 (Fox Sports 2), FOX Deportes, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

With the midfield duo of Diego Medina and Pedro Aquino ruled out with thigh and knee injuries, respectively, Ramiro Sordo and Salvador Mariscal are likely to continue in the XI.

Laguneros boss Ignacio Ambriz is also set to miss defender Hugo Rodriguez on account of a shoulder injury.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Lopez, Nunez, Amione, Echeverria; Sordo, Mariscal, Cervantes, Carrilo; Munoz, Fagundez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Garcia, Lajud, Holguin Defenders: Doria, Nunes, Amione, Rodriguez, Govea, R. Lopez, Lorona Midfielders: Cervantes, A. Lopez, Prieto, Sordo, Vergara, Carillo, Gonzalez, Fagundez, Mariscal Forwards: Preciado, Ocejo, Munoz

Club America team news

Midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo was forced off with a muscle problem in the New England Revolution win, while forward Alejandro Zendejas picked up a hamstring injury in the same game.

So it is likely that America manager Andre Jardine names a similar line-up from their last league win over Atletico San Luis with Pachuca loanee Illian Hernandez joining Henry Martin upfront.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, I. Reyes, Araujo, Calderon; Dilrosun, Sanchez, Dos Santos, S. Reyes; Hernandez, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Santos Laguna and Club America across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 21, 2023 America 4-3 Santos Laguna Liga MX February 4, 2023 Santos Laguna 2-2 America Liga MX September 14, 2022 America 3-3 Santos Laguna Liga MX February 12, 2022 Santos Laguna 2-3 America Liga MX October 19, 2021 America 2-1 Santos Laguna Liga MX

Useful links