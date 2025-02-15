How to watch today's Santa Clara vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Santa Clara and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will be eyeing their fifth straight win in all competitions when they take on Santa Clara in Saturday's Liga Portugal clash at Estadio de Sao Miguel.

Most recently winning the first leg of the Champions League knockout play-offs against Monaco, As Aguias are second on the domestic league standings table.

While Benfica edged Moreirense 3-2 in their previous league game, Santa Clara come into the tie after back-to-back 2-1 league wins against Casa Pia and AVS.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Santa Clara vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Santa Clara and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Santa Clara vs Benfica kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio do Sao Miguel

The Liga Portugal match between Santa Clara and Benfica will be played at Estadio de Sao Miguel in Ponta Delgada, Portugal.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 P. Pacheco

— Wendel Injuries and Suspensions 47 T. Gouveia

85 R. Sanches

6 A. Bah

16 M. Silva

Santa Clara team news

Brazilian forward Vinicius Lopes is back from a ban and could slot right back into the first XI alongside Ricardinho and Gabriel Silva.

Meanwhile, Portuguese defender Pedro Pacheco remains confined to the treatment room due to a knee injury.

Benfica team news

Angel Di María is a doubt after showing fitness concerns despite coming on as a substitute against Monaco, while Renato Sanches, Tiago Gouveia, Alexander Bah and Manuel Jorge Silva are ruled out due to their respective injuries.

The in-form Greek forward Vangelis Pavlidis will continue to lead the line of attack.

