Liga Portugal
Estadio do Sao Miguel
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Santa Clara vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga PortugalSanta ClaraBenficaSanta Clara vs Benfica

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Santa Clara and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will be eyeing their fifth straight win in all competitions when they take on Santa Clara in Saturday's Liga Portugal clash at Estadio de Sao Miguel.

Most recently winning the first leg of the Champions League knockout play-offs against Monaco, As Aguias are second on the domestic league standings table.

While Benfica edged Moreirense 3-2 in their previous league game, Santa Clara come into the tie after back-to-back 2-1 league wins against Casa Pia and AVS.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Santa Clara vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Santa Clara and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Santa Clara vs Benfica kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio do Sao Miguel

The Liga Portugal match between Santa Clara and Benfica will be played at Estadio de Sao Miguel in Ponta Delgada, Portugal.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Santa Clara vs Benfica Probable lineups

Santa ClaraHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBEN
1
Gabriel Batista
13
Luis Rocha
42
L. Soares
23
S. Lima
35
S. Araujo
6
Adriano
2
D. Calila
32
M. Nunes
70
Vinicius
17
J. Costa
10
Ricardinho
1
A. Trubin
8
F. Aursnes
30
N. Otamendi
4
A. Silva
3
A. Carreras
10
O. Kokcu
27
Bruma
61
F. Luis
21
A. Schjelderup
18
L. Barreiro
14
V. Pavlidis

4-2-3-1

BENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Standings

Useful links

