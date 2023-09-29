San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Luis will be looking to open up a gap atop the Liga MX standings when they welcome strugglers Cruz Azul to Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Friday.

When the hosts are at the summit with 19 points from nine games, the Sky-Blues are rock bottom with just five points from the same number of outings.

Gustavo Leal's men last defeated Mazatlan 3-2, while Joaquin Moreno's side suffered their sixth league defeat as they went down 1-3 against Queretaro.

San Luis vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Mexican Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11 pm ET on September 29 in the United States (US).

How to watch San Luis vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Luis team news

The back four of Ricardo Chavez, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Unai Bilbao and Juan Manuel Sanabria is set to remain the same.

There could be a change going forward with Dieter Villalpando joining Javier Guemez and Rodrigo Dourado in the middle, allowing Jhon Murillo and Mateo Kilmowicz to play further up.

Having scored off the bench the last time out, Vitinho may once again be restricted to a substitute's role as Leo Bonatini should lead the line of attack.

San Luis possible XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Villalpando, Guemez, Dourado; Murillo, Bonatini, Kilmowicz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Cruz Azul team news

Coach Moreno may largely persist with the same side that lost against Queretaro, with Diber Cambindo as the lone striker - supported by by Uriel Antuna and Moises.

With a three-man back line of Juan Escobar, Carlos Salcedo and Willer Ditta, Ignacio Rivero and Carlos Rotondi will run down the right and left flanks, respectively.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Escobar, Salcedo, Ditta; Rivero, Lira, Rodriguez, Rotondi; Antuna, Moises; Cambindo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 18, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-0 San Luis Liga MX Jul 26, 2022 San Luis 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apr 24, 2022 Cruz Azul 0-1 San Luis Liga MX Aug 21, 2021 San Luis 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apr 24, 2021 Cruz Azul 3-2 San Luis Liga MX

