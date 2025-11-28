How to watch today's San Jose State vs Fresno State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Jose State Spartans are all set to lock horns with the Fresno State Bulldogs in a much-important MW matchup. For the Spartans, this game is of pride, as they have nothing much to achieve and literally nothing to lose from this campaign. In 11 games, they have secured just three victories, however, all of those have come at home. This will be a positive they'll carry heading into Saturday's showdown.

The Bulldogs have won seven games so far and have a 4-3 record in the conference. However, the think-tank will expect a tough fixture, provided the Spartans' home prowess. On the contrary, the Bulldogs too, have been decent on the road, winning three of their five matches. When they take the pitch at the Spartan Stadium this Saturday, they'll aim to end their campaign on a good note.

San Jose State vs Fresno State: Date & kick-off time

The San Jose State vs Fresno State will be played on November 29 at the Spartan Stadium.

Date November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 10:30 PM ET / 07:30 PM PT Venue Spartan Stadium Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose State vs Fresno State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : Fox Sports 1

: Fox Sports 1 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Jose State vs Fresno State Team News

San Jose State Team News

The Spartans have a few injury concerns for this game. Quarterback Walker Eget has a leg injury and is questionable for this game. Offensive linemen Manuel Serna and Tyler Chen, safeties Larry Turner-Gooden and Joseph Bey, and linebacker John Norwood are the other questionable. Offensive lineman Daniel Moleni, running backs Floyd Chalk IV (personal issues) and Jabari Bates, linebacker Zane Carter, cornerback Greco Carrillo and wide receiver Malachi Riley (lower body injury) are ruled out for this game.

Fresno State Team News

The Bulldogs have linebacker K'vion Thunderbird, defensive lineman Martin Owusu and defensive back Jomarion Briggs listed as questionable for this clash. Four players, namely offensive linemen Campbell McHarg and Ethan Dasmann, defensive lineman Steven Scott III and Auckland Asiata have been out since October and will miss this game too.