San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

San Jose Earthquakes will take on Seattle Sounders in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

It will be a fierce battle to get out of the bottom as these two teams occupy the last two spots in the league standings. Seattle have two points from their first four matches whereas San Jose have lost the four games they have played so far. The match-up promises to be an exciting contest.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose Earthquakes will be missing a number of key players as Michael Baldisimo (Philippines), Ousseni Bouda (Burkina Faso), Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador), Cruz Medina (USA Under-19), and Emmanuel Ochoa (Mexico Under-20) are all on international duty.

On the injury front, the team will be unable to field Carlos Akapo and goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, who are recovering from foot and ACL injuries respectively.

Teenage midfielder Niko Tsakiris has also been sidelined since October due to an abdominal injury.

San Jose predicted XI: Daniel; Marie, Wilson, Rodrigues, Costa; Morales, Yueill; Espinoza, Skahan, Pellegrino; Ebobisse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Biegański, Yarbrough Defenders: Rodrigues, Wilson, Marie, Costa, Beason, Thompson, Verhoeven, Ricketts Midfielders: Espinoza, Yueill, Morales, Mendoza Forwards: Pellegrino, Ebobisse, Kikanović, Skahan, Cowell, Judd

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders will be without Atencio, who is currently serving a suspension.

Regarding injuries, the Sounders are missing several key players including Xavier Arreaga (ankle), Braudilio Rodrigues, Stefan Frei, and Reed Baker-Whiting (all hamstring).

Argentine forward Pedro De la Vega has been absent from the last two matches due to a muscle injury and will not be available for Saturday's game.

Brazilian defender Nathan Cardoso will also miss his third consecutive game due to injury, while fellow countryman Joao Paulo is recovering from a hip problem.

Seattle predicted XI: Thomas; A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Tolo; C. Roldan, Chu, Vargas, Rusnak; Morris, Ruidiaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: A. Roldan, Andrade, Tolo, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou Midfielders: Kossa-Rienzi, Leyva, Kitahara, Roldan, Vargaspaulo Forwards: Morris, Chu, Ruidiaz, Musovski, Rothrock

Head-to-Head Record

