How to watch the MLS match between Earthquakes and Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to extend their winning streak to three games, Seattle Sounders’ will make the trip to PayPal Park to face San Jose Earthquakes on late Wednesday night.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

The hosts are desperately seeking home comforts after their recent slump. Although they did well to scrap out a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium despite having 10 men on the pitch for much of the game last time out, you have to go back to June 1 for their last victory, coincidently a 1-0 victory over their opponents here.

Without a win in their last five, and scoring only four goals during that winless streak, the problems are building for Luchi Gonzalez’s side ahead of Seattle’s visit to PayPal Park.

With 35 points accumulated from 22 games, the Rave Green find themselves in second place in the west conference, trailing by three points to top-of-the-table St. Louis City, albeit having played an additional game.

Brian Schmetzer’s side edged out Cascadia Cup rivals Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 at BC Place last time out, with Leo Chu netting a double, before Yeimar Gomez stole the show with a stoppage-time winner in north of the border.

That means the visitors come into this game with positive momentum of back-to-back victories, and will look to stretch their recent purple patch.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Earthquakes vs Sounders kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders will lock horns on July 12 at PayPal Park, San Jose. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Sporting KC vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online exclusively through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Earthquakes team news

Earthquakes will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Daniel after he was sent off in the 56th minute of a 1-1 draw at Los Angeles FC on Saturday, with JT Marcinkowski set to be called upon to slot in between the sticks in his absence.

Jamiro Monteiro, Michael Baldisimo and Nathan Cardoso will all be sidelined through various injury problems, with the latter set to miss the entire season due to cruciate ligament damage. Meanwhile, Cade Cowell and Jackson Yueill are away on international duty, so are out of contention here.

Manager Luchi Gonzalez is unlikely to make many many tweak after his side claimed an excellent point away to the defending MLS champions LAFC. All-Star Cristian Espinoza scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season for San Jose over the weekend and could continue to lead the line for the hosts up top.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Rodrigues, Jonathan, Beason; Akapo, Gruezo, Skahan, Trauco, Marie; Espinoza, Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo, Rodrigues Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Sounders team news

Similar to his counterpart in the opposite dugout, Brian Schmetzer has to make do without a whole host of first-team players. Kelyn Rowe (knee), Stefan Frei (concussion), Ethan Dobbelaere (ankle), Xavier Arreaga (hamstring) and Sota Kitahara (muscle) will not feature against San Jose due to respective injury problems. Meanwhile, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan are away on international duty with the USMNT at the Gold Cup.

Leo Chu, who scored a sensational brace in his last outing, is a player to keep your eye on and will pose serious attacking threat to the pitch.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Cleveland; Roldan, Andrare, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, Paulo; Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers Cleveland, Thomas Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves, Atencio, Vargas Forwards Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz

Head-to-Head Record

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders in this fixture in recent times, having won two of the last five meeting between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 1/6/23 Sounders 0-1 Earthquakes MLS (Regular Season) 9/10/22 Sounders 2-2 Earthquakes MLS (Regular Season) 12/5/22 Sounders 2-2 Earthquakes Open Cup (Round of 32) 24/4/22 Earthquakes 4-3 Sounders MLS (Regular Season) 30/9/21 Earthquakes 1-3 Sounders MLS (Regular Season)

Useful links