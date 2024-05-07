San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the US Open Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and Oakland Roots SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS side San Jose Earthquakes will face Oakland Roots in the Round-of-32 fixture of the US Open Cup at Paypal Park on Tuesday.

After five winless games, the hosts finally managed to beat Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in their most recent outing. Oakland Roots will still have to be at their very best to spring a surprise away from home, especially considering their recent form which has seen them pick up only two wins from their last nine outings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots SC kick-off time

Date: May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Paypal Park

The match will be played at the Paypal Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on MLS Soccer website in the US. Match highlights will also be available there and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski and midfielder Alfredo Morales remain sidelined due to injuries.

Jack Skahan started the game against LAFC but was withdrawn after half-time. For this one, he will be expected on the bench.

San Jose predicted XI: Yarbrough; Costa, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Tsakiris, Gruezo, Yueill; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Kikanovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Biegański, Yarbrough Defenders: Rodrigues, Wilson, Marie, Costa, Beason, Thompson, Verhoeven, Ricketts Midfielders: Espinoza, Yueill, Mendoza Forwards: Pellegrino, Ebobisse, Kikanović, Skahan, Cowell, Judd

Oakland Roots SC team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for the second-division team ahead of their fourth round game against the favourites San Jose Earthquakes. Their recent form is concerning but the team will be hoping to cause an upset with a strong performance.

Oakland predicted XI: Syrel, Riley, Camier, Njie, Alekseev, Matsoso, Elmasnaouy, Bracken, Cruz, Reid, Chéry.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanchette, Syrel Defenders: Njie, Logue, Margvelashvili, Riley, Rasmussen, Hackshaw, Tamacas, Alekseev Midfielders: Gomez, Matsoso, Donasiyano, Mfeka, Reid, Diaz Forwards: Dwyer, Rodriguez, Cedeño, Chéry, Cruz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 17, 2022 Oakland 1-0 San Jose Friendly April 9, 2021 San Jose 3-2 Oakland Friendly

Useful links