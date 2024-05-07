San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

MLS side San Jose Earthquakes will face Oakland Roots in the Round-of-32 fixture of the US Open Cup at Paypal Park on Tuesday.
After five winless games, the hosts finally managed to beat Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in their most recent outing. Oakland Roots will still have to be at their very best to spring a surprise away from home, especially considering their recent form which has seen them pick up only two wins from their last nine outings.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots SC kick-off time
|Date:
|May 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Paypal Park
The match will be played at the Paypal Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots SC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on MLS Soccer website in the US. Match highlights will also be available there and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
San Jose Earthquakes team news
San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski and midfielder Alfredo Morales remain sidelined due to injuries.
Jack Skahan started the game against LAFC but was withdrawn after half-time. For this one, he will be expected on the bench.
San Jose predicted XI: Yarbrough; Costa, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Tsakiris, Gruezo, Yueill; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Kikanovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Daniel, Biegański, Yarbrough
|Defenders:
|Rodrigues, Wilson, Marie, Costa, Beason, Thompson, Verhoeven, Ricketts
|Midfielders:
|Espinoza, Yueill, Mendoza
|Forwards:
|Pellegrino, Ebobisse, Kikanović, Skahan, Cowell, Judd
Oakland Roots SC team news
There are no fresh injury concerns for the second-division team ahead of their fourth round game against the favourites San Jose Earthquakes. Their recent form is concerning but the team will be hoping to cause an upset with a strong performance.
Oakland predicted XI: Syrel, Riley, Camier, Njie, Alekseev, Matsoso, Elmasnaouy, Bracken, Cruz, Reid, Chéry.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blanchette, Syrel
|Defenders:
|Njie, Logue, Margvelashvili, Riley, Rasmussen, Hackshaw, Tamacas, Alekseev
|Midfielders:
|Gomez, Matsoso, Donasiyano, Mfeka, Reid, Diaz
|Forwards:
|Dwyer, Rodriguez, Cedeño, Chéry, Cruz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 17, 2022
|Oakland 1-0 San Jose
|Friendly
|April 9, 2021
|San Jose 3-2 Oakland
|Friendly