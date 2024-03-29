San Diego Wave vs Seattle Reign: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

San Diego Wave will welcome Seattle Reign to the Snapdragon Stadium for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie on Friday.
Both sides will be looking to bounce back from a defeat, as the hosts slipped to a 1-2 loss to Kansas City Current while the visitors stumbled by a same scoreline defeat against Chicago Red Stars.
San Diego Wave vs Seattle Reign kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The NWSL match between the San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.
It will kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Friday, March 29, in the United States (US).
How to watch San Diego Wave vs Seattle Reign online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign is available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
San Diego Wave team news
Defender Kennedy Wesley is ruled out with a back problem.
In other news, forwards Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw, and defenders Naomi Girma and Abby Dahlkemper have been named to the USWNT Roster for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup game in April.
The quartet will be available for selection here.
San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Westphal, Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist; Van Egmond, Doniak; Jakobsson, McCaskill, Ali; Morgan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Beall, Messner
|Defenders:
|Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal
|Midfielders:
|Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
|Forwards:
|Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas
Seattle Reign team news
The visitors do not have any members called up to the USWNT, but head coach Laura Harvey will not be able to call upon defender Alana Cook and attacker Veronica Latsko due to knee and leg injuries respectively, while midfielder Sam Meza misses out on account of illness.
Ji So-Yun, whose strike against Chicago Red Stars was voted as the NWSL Goal of the Week, should continue behind the front pair of Jordyn Huitema and Bethany Balcer.
Seattle Reign possible XI: Dickey; Huerta, McClernon, Barnes, Woodham; James, Quinn, Fishlock; Ji; Huitema, Balcer.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dickey, Ivory, Perez
|Defenders:
|Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes
|Midfielders:
|Quinn, James, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji
|Forwards:
|Balcer, Huitema, King, Weinert, Adames
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 5, 2023
|San Diego Wave 0-1 Seattle Reign
|NWSL
|July 28, 2023
|Seattle Reign 1-0 San Diego Wave
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|June 24, 2023
|San Diego Wave 1-2 Seattle Reign
|NWSL
|May 31, 2023
|San Diego Wave 0-3 Seattle Reign
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|April 15, 2023
|Seattle Reign 1-0 San Diego Wave
|NWSL