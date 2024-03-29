San Diego Wave vs Seattle Reign: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will welcome Seattle Reign to the Snapdragon Stadium for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie on Friday.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from a defeat, as the hosts slipped to a 1-2 loss to Kansas City Current while the visitors stumbled by a same scoreline defeat against Chicago Red Stars.

San Diego Wave vs Seattle Reign kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The NWSL match between the San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Friday, March 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch San Diego Wave vs Seattle Reign online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign is available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave team news

Defender Kennedy Wesley is ruled out with a back problem.

In other news, forwards Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw, and defenders Naomi Girma and Abby Dahlkemper have been named to the USWNT Roster for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup game in April.

The quartet will be available for selection here.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Westphal, Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist; Van Egmond, Doniak; Jakobsson, McCaskill, Ali; Morgan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas

Seattle Reign team news

The visitors do not have any members called up to the USWNT, but head coach Laura Harvey will not be able to call upon defender Alana Cook and attacker Veronica Latsko due to knee and leg injuries respectively, while midfielder Sam Meza misses out on account of illness.

Ji So-Yun, whose strike against Chicago Red Stars was voted as the NWSL Goal of the Week, should continue behind the front pair of Jordyn Huitema and Bethany Balcer.

Seattle Reign possible XI: Dickey; Huerta, McClernon, Barnes, Woodham; James, Quinn, Fishlock; Ji; Huitema, Balcer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Huitema, King, Weinert, Adames

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 5, 2023 San Diego Wave 0-1 Seattle Reign NWSL July 28, 2023 Seattle Reign 1-0 San Diego Wave NWSL Challenge Cup June 24, 2023 San Diego Wave 1-2 Seattle Reign NWSL May 31, 2023 San Diego Wave 0-3 Seattle Reign NWSL Challenge Cup April 15, 2023 Seattle Reign 1-0 San Diego Wave NWSL

