How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will be looking for a win in order to keep their playoff hopes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) alive when Landon Donovan's side face Houston Dash at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

The Wave's play-off hopes suffered a setback in terms of 2-1 loss at North Carolina Courage over the weekend, while the Dash remain rooted to the bottom after a 0-2 defeat against Chicago Red Stars.

How to watch San Diego Wave vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Houston Dash will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and NWSL+.

San Diego Wave vs Houston Dash kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The NWSL match between the San Diego Wave and Houston Dash will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, October 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave team news

Kyra Carusa is ruled out with a thigh injury, while Alex Morgan is on maternity leave.

Amirah Ali is likely to continue to spearhead the attack, with Emily van Egmond and Danielle Colaprico in the middle.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Lundkvist, Girma, McNabb, Morroni; Van Egmond, Colaprico; Doniak, Barcenas, Sanchez; Ali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Girma, Lundkvist, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal, Morroni Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Shaw, Doniak, Jones, Bennett, Barcenas, Cascarino, Sanchez

Houston Dash team news

Mexican forward Diana Ordonez is in line to lead the attack once again.

Barbara Olivieri, Andressa and Ryan Gareis would provide the support from midfield, with Jyllissa Harris and Paige Nielsen partnered at centre-back.

Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell; Patterson, Harris, Nielsen, Chapman; Rubensson, Nagasato; Olivieri, Alves, Gareis; Ordonez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz, McKinney Defenders: Chapman, Tarciane, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Lind, Ayson, Harris, Guillen Midfielders: Solaun, Andressa, Van Zanten, Schmidt, Olivieri, Puntigam, Briede, Matthews, Rubensson, Brian Forwards: Ordonez, Alozie, Nagasato, West, Gareis, Bachmann, Patterson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between the San Diego Wave and Houston Dash across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 22, 2024 Houston Dash 0-0 San Diego Wave NWSL September 3, 2023 San Diego Wave 1-0 Houston Dash NWSL May 20, 2023 Houston Dash 0-3 San Diego Wave NWSL August 20, 2022 San Diego Wave 3-1 Houston Dash NWSL May 1, 2022 Houston Dash 0-1 San Diego Wave NWSL

