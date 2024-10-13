How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego Wave will be looking for a win in order to keep their playoff hopes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) alive when Landon Donovan's side face Houston Dash at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.
The Wave's play-off hopes suffered a setback in terms of 2-1 loss at North Carolina Courage over the weekend, while the Dash remain rooted to the bottom after a 0-2 defeat against Chicago Red Stars.
San Diego Wave vs Houston Dash kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The NWSL match between the San Diego Wave and Houston Dash will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, October 13, in the US.
Team news & squads
San Diego Wave team news
Kyra Carusa is ruled out with a thigh injury, while Alex Morgan is on maternity leave.
Amirah Ali is likely to continue to spearhead the attack, with Emily van Egmond and Danielle Colaprico in the middle.
San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Lundkvist, Girma, McNabb, Morroni; Van Egmond, Colaprico; Doniak, Barcenas, Sanchez; Ali.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Beall, Messner
|Defenders:
|Girma, Lundkvist, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal, Morroni
|Midfielders:
|Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
|Forwards:
|Ali, Shaw, Doniak, Jones, Bennett, Barcenas, Cascarino, Sanchez
Houston Dash team news
Mexican forward Diana Ordonez is in line to lead the attack once again.
Barbara Olivieri, Andressa and Ryan Gareis would provide the support from midfield, with Jyllissa Harris and Paige Nielsen partnered at centre-back.
Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell; Patterson, Harris, Nielsen, Chapman; Rubensson, Nagasato; Olivieri, Alves, Gareis; Ordonez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Campbell, Hinz, McKinney
|Defenders:
|Chapman, Tarciane, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Lind, Ayson, Harris, Guillen
|Midfielders:
|Solaun, Andressa, Van Zanten, Schmidt, Olivieri, Puntigam, Briede, Matthews, Rubensson, Brian
|Forwards:
|Ordonez, Alozie, Nagasato, West, Gareis, Bachmann, Patterson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between the San Diego Wave and Houston Dash across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 22, 2024
|Houston Dash 0-0 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|September 3, 2023
|San Diego Wave 1-0 Houston Dash
|NWSL
|May 20, 2023
|Houston Dash 0-3 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|August 20, 2022
|San Diego Wave 3-1 Houston Dash
|NWSL
|May 1, 2022
|Houston Dash 0-1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL