San Diego Wave President Jill Ellis calls allegations of abusive work environment at NWSL team ‘false’

The Wave had previously issued a denial after a former employee publicly accused club president and ex-USWNT coach Jill Ellis of abusive behavior

San Diego Wave President and former USWNT coach Jill Ellis called allegations of an abusive work environment made by a former team employee both “false” and “personally damaging.”

Ellis released a statement to The Associated Press in response to a social media post by Brittany Alvarado, a former video and creative manager for the NWSL team. In the post on Wednesday, Alvarado alleged the workplace was discriminatory, said it took a toll on her mental health, and called on the NWSL to remove Ellis from her role.

Ellis said mental health concerns are a priority for the club and it has support measures, including an employee assistance program. She added that when allegations of mistreatment have occurred, the team has investigated.

“In addition, When appropriate, independent third parties have assisted us in evaluating our workplace,” Elis said in Thursday’s statement. “At no time have those evaluations uncovered any wrongdoing by the club.”

The complete statement from Ellis:

“Mental health is a priority at our club for everyone, and we have support measures in place to help those in need. Our staff and I will always honor how someone feels. Over time, we have actively responded to employees who have shown or expressed needs related to their mental health. I want to reinforce that Wave FC has a robust Employee Assistance Program that is promoted regularly to employees.

“I will continue to protect former and current employee confidentiality. When allegations of mistreatment have been made, we have taken them seriously and investigated them thoroughly. In addition, when appropriate, independent third parties have assisted us in evaluating our workplace. At no time have those evaluations uncovered any wrongdoing by the club.

“What we do is all about fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and excellence. The false accusations in today’s post are not only personally damaging but also take away from the incredible work and progress we’ve achieved together as a team. It’s important to address this information promptly and effectively. Our focus remains on moving forward and continuing to build a strong, unified club.”

An investigation commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2022 and led by former deputy attorney general Sally Yates exposed issues within the NWSL regarding accountability, player safety, and a system that failed to address player complaints.