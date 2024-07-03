San Diego Wave deny allegations of abusive behavior made by former employee

Wave issue denial after a former employee publicly accuses club of abusive behavior

The San Diego Wave issued a denial on Wednesday after a former employee publicly accused club president and former USWNT coach Jill Ellis of “life-altering and devastating” abuse.

Earlier Wednesday, the former employee posted a statement on social media that detailed the alleged mistreatment, writing: "The organization often perpetuated discrimination against women and demonstrated a complete disregard for their long-term mental health."

Brittany Alvarado, a former Wave video and creative manager, also specifically referenced Ellis, writing: "On behalf of myself and my former colleagues, the treatment we endured under club President Jill Ellis has been nothing short of life-altering and devastating to our mental health. She has compromised countless lives to advance her narcissistic personal agenda, fostering an environment where abusive behaviors among her subordinates are allowed to flourish."

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the Wave said it was "reviewing this situation" and claimed that the accusations "are categorically false, including the ones directed at our president, Jill Ellis."

Pro Soccer Wire reported that it reached out to the NWSL for comment, and a league spokesperson provided the following response:

“The safety, health, and well-being of everyone associated with our league is our highest priority. We take serious any and every report of potential misconduct, hire qualified independent investigators to review those allegations thoroughly, and act when allegations are supported by the facts uncovered. We have mandated corrective action in every instance where reports have been corroborated, up to and including the removal of individuals who do not live up to our values and standards.”