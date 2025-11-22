How to watch today's San Diego State vs San Jose State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Diego Aztecs will welcome the San Jose State Spartans this Saturday at the Snapdragon Stadium for what is expected to be a scintillating encounter.

The Aztecs sit calmly at the top of the MW table with eight wins in 10 games. They have a magnificent 5-1 conference record to boast and are yet to be defeated at home, winning all five matches. After suffering a devastating loss to Hawaii (38-6) earlier this month, they returned to winning ways last week against Boise State (17-7). Against the Spartans, they will aim to bag yet another victory to maintain their status at the zenith.

The Spartans find themselves at the bottom half of the MW standings with just three wins so far in the campaign. Out of those three, two have come in the conference itself. They will be a bit concerned before facing the Aztecs, firstly, because the Aztecs are at the summit, and secondly, because the Spartans are yet to record a win on the road, losing all five so far. They enter this game on the back of two losses at the hands of Air Force (26-16) and Nevada (55-10), and will try to tactically outwit the Aztecs at their home turf.

San Diego State vs San Jose State: Date & kick-off time

The San Diego State vs San Jose State game will be played on November 22 at the Snapdragon Stadium.

Date November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 10:30 PM ET / 07:30 PM PT Venue Snapdragon Stadium Location San Diego, California

How to watch San Diego State vs San Jose State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Diego State vs San Jose State Team News

San Diego State Team News

The Aztecs will hope cornerback Chris Johnson gets fit before the clash, as he has been listed as questionable. The team will, however, miss a chunk of players, including the likes of wide receiver Brian Pierce Jr., safety Jatavious Magee, linebacker Tano Letuli, offensive lineman Dallas Fincher and tight end Kodi Cornelius, among others.

San Jose State Team News

The Spartans have linebacker John Norwood and offensive lineman Nate Hale listed as questionables for this game. However, they, too, have a big list of sidelined players. Some of them are safeties Larry Turner-Gooden and Joseph Bey, offensive lineman Daniel Moleni, running back Jabari Bates, linebacker Zane Carter, cornerback Greco Carrillo and wide receiver Malachi Riley (lower body injury). Running back Floyd Chalk IV is out due to personal reasons.