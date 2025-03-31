+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres versus the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres (4-0) will welcome the Cleveland Guardians (2-1) to Petco Park on Monday for the opener of a three-game set.

San Diego continued its unbeaten start with a dominant 5-0 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. Nick Pivetta was stellar on the mound, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four. Fernando Tatis Jr. paced the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Cleveland, meanwhile, handled Kansas City 6-2 in its last outing. Tanner Bibee earned the win with 5 2/3 shutout innings, surrendering just two hits and striking out a pair. Daniel Schneemann delivered at the plate, finishing 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs. the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SDPA and CLEG
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Padres will take on the Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT

Venue

PETCO Park

Location

San Diego, California

San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado anchored the Padres' lineup last season, slashing .275 with 29 home runs and 105 RBI. Jackson Merrill impressed with a .292 average, a .326 OBP, and a .500 slugging percentage, while Luis Arraez hit .314 with four homers and 46 RBI. Jake Cronenworth posted a .241 average with a .324 OBP and a .390 slugging percentage.

San Diego will turn to Kyle Hart for his season and team debut. The left-hander spent last year in the KBO with the NC Dinos, compiling a 13-3 record, a 2.69 ERA, and 182 strikeouts over 157 innings.

Cleveland Guardians team news

On the Guardians’ side, José Ramírez put up big numbers last season, launching 39 home runs and driving in 118 runs. Steven Kwan hit .292 with 140 hits, while Carlos Santana contributed 23 home runs and 26 doubles. Lane Thomas batted .237 with 26 doubles, three triples, and 15 home runs.

Cleveland hands the ball to Luis Ortiz, making his first start of the year. The right-hander split time between the rotation and bullpen for the Pirates last season, going 7-6 with a save, a 3.32 ERA, and 107 strikeouts across 135 2/3 innings.

San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

