How to watch San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The San Diego Padres (4-0) will welcome the Cleveland Guardians (2-1) to Petco Park on Monday for the opener of a three-game set.
San Diego continued its unbeaten start with a dominant 5-0 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. Nick Pivetta was stellar on the mound, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four. Fernando Tatis Jr. paced the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Cleveland, meanwhile, handled Kansas City 6-2 in its last outing. Tanner Bibee earned the win with 5 2/3 shutout innings, surrendering just two hits and striking out a pair. Daniel Schneemann delivered at the plate, finishing 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs. the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SDPA and CLEG
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The Padres will take on the Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.
Date
Monday, March 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
Venue
PETCO Park
Location
San Diego, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players
San Diego Padres team news
Manny Machado anchored the Padres' lineup last season, slashing .275 with 29 home runs and 105 RBI. Jackson Merrill impressed with a .292 average, a .326 OBP, and a .500 slugging percentage, while Luis Arraez hit .314 with four homers and 46 RBI. Jake Cronenworth posted a .241 average with a .324 OBP and a .390 slugging percentage.
San Diego will turn to Kyle Hart for his season and team debut. The left-hander spent last year in the KBO with the NC Dinos, compiling a 13-3 record, a 2.69 ERA, and 182 strikeouts over 157 innings.
Cleveland Guardians team news
On the Guardians’ side, José Ramírez put up big numbers last season, launching 39 home runs and driving in 118 runs. Steven Kwan hit .292 with 140 hits, while Carlos Santana contributed 23 home runs and 26 doubles. Lane Thomas batted .237 with 26 doubles, three triples, and 15 home runs.
Cleveland hands the ball to Luis Ortiz, making his first start of the year. The right-hander split time between the rotation and bullpen for the Pirates last season, going 7-6 with a save, a 3.32 ERA, and 107 strikeouts across 135 2/3 innings.
San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
05/16/24
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
St. Louis Cardinals
7-2
05/15/24
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
St. Louis Cardinals
6-7
05/14/24
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
St. Louis Cardinals
5-10
05/04/23
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Angels
7-11
04/04/23
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Angels
4-6