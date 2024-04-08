How to watch today's San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between San Diego Padres vs Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs (6-3) will visit the San Diego Padres (5-7) on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

The Cubs, who are coming off an 8-1 home win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, are playing at a solid level during the start of the season and are emerging as the contenders in the NL Central. They are now 6-3, with a +15 run difference.

The Padres, meanwhile, return to home comforts after dropping two of three games at San Francisco, including a 3-2 loss last time out. They have a decent 5-7 start to the season and are now second in the NL West.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Padres vs Cubs game.

San Diego Padres vs Chicago Cubs: Date & First Pitch Time

San Diego Padres welcome the Chicago Cubs to the PETCO Park situated in San Diego, California. The two sides will lock horns on Monday, April 8, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, April 8, 2024 First pitch time 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT Arena PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Padres and the Cubs on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

San Diego Padres vs Chicago Cubs Team News and Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Tucupita Marcano has hit the 10-day injured list while recovering from surgery to repair a torn right ACL, while

Luis Patino (elbow) and Glenn Otto (shoulder) have both been shuttled to the 15-DAY IL.

Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (.858 OPS, three HR) is one of the best hitters in the game right now, and he is a key member of the Padres lineup.

Yu Darvish (0-1, 2.30 ERA) will take the mound aiming to continue his strong season after losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, a walk, and six strikeouts.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs will have to make do without the services of Julian Merryweather (shoulder) and Patrick Wisdom (back), both of whom have been designated for the 15-day and 10-day injury list, respectively, with no timetable for recovery.

Justin Steele (hamstring) and Jameson Taillon (back) have been moved to the 15-day injured list, while Caleb Kilian (shoulder) has been posted to the 60-DAY IL.

Recent results

San Diego Padres

Date Opponent Result 7 April 2024 Giants (Away) (L) 3-2 6 April 2024 Giants (Away) (W) 0-4 5 April 2024 Giants (Away) (L) 3-2 3 April 2024 Cardinals (home) (W) 3-2 2 April 2024 Cardinals (home) (L) 2-5

